BLACKFOOT — The smoke was thick on a Friday night in the west end of the Tumbleweed Saloon on the corner of Pacific and Main here as Leona Wray from Blackfoot entertained her friends with old-style country music.
Her son Tom, 64, joined her on this particular night, but usually it’s just Leona performing at the Tumbleweed on Friday nights from 6-9 p.m.
Leona was playing with energy on her Yamaha keyboard/accompaniment system as she launched into Lynn Anderson’s classic “I Never Promised You A Rose Garden.”
After that, it was Waylon Jennings’ “Rainy Day Woman.”
Then it was George Strait’s “All My Exes Live In Texas.”
Tom took a bit of a break to talk while his mother continued performing solo.
Tom lives in the Twin Falls area and tries to make it over once a month to help his mother out, whether it’s playing music or yard work on a warm Friday.
“My dad (Leon Wray) was an excellent musician,” Tom said. “He tore it up on steel guitar. He played with Tennessee Ernie Ford. He played with a lot of different musicians, Ernest Tubb. He could have played with Buck Owens, but at the time he decided Buck was a ‘nobody.’”
Tom said Leon worked at his music six nights a week for 40 years, mostly playing in the Burley area. The Wrays moved to Blackfoot in 1960, and Leon used to run Leon’s Conoco in town. Tom himself was the bar manager at the old Riverside Inn in Blackfoot for a while.
When Leona — who says she’s never tried a cigarette and doesn’t drink — took a break from her set, Tom took over behind the mic, playing music more from his own generation.
Before launching into the Eagles’ “Desperado,” he said “I’ll play this until mom comes back. She doesn’t like it.” He also played tunes like Elton John’s “Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me.”
“Music was good for us,” Leona said of her family’s experience.
She also has a daughter, LeeAnn, in Colorado who was playing music on the road for years.
Leona doesn’t talk as much about herself as much as she does her family. She saves most of her discussion for talking about Leon, with whom she spent nearly 50 years of married life before he died 18 years ago. He was close to her heart. And now, when she plays, she seems to play very much from the heart.
“We played out of town a lot until Leon got sick in 1999,” she said. “Since then, I’ve played in Pocatello at various locations.
“My husband was a fantastic musician, one of the best I’ve heard in my life.”
Leona’s rig allows her to be a one-person band, playing bass with an automatic drummer. She said she used to play guitar, but arthritis holds her back from that now.
A lot of people in the area know of Leona Wray and her music.
“The response I get is wonderful,” she said. “Everybody treats me like I’m something special, but I’m not so sure about that. And the people that own this bar are the greatest people in the world.”
Leona said she’s been playing at the Tumbleweed for 18 years every Friday night.
“It’s mostly for fun, helping people have a good time,” she added. “As long as I know the songs, we’ll play anything. People treat me so well, it breaks the monotony.”
She said she’s not a fan of more modern country, having a hard time calling it “country.”
As she went back to playing Friday night, she showed more of her style ... “Pick Me Up On Your Way Down,” “”Don’t Fence Me In,” “Detour,” with a more modern mix of Brooks and Dunn’s “Boot Scootin’ Boogie” and “Blue Bayou” thrown in.
It was another Friday from 6-9 at the Tumbleweed.