BLACKFOOT — The Blackfoot Public Library will host the “Let’s Talk About It” reading and discussion series January through March.
The program is funded by a grant from the Idaho Humanities Council and brings adult reading groups together with local scholars in Idaho’s public libraries to discuss fine literature while exploring American history, culture, values and different reading genres.
“Let’s Talk About It” will focus on five books set in Idaho and around the region geared around the theme “Tough Paradise.” The book theme comes from well-known Idaho State University English professor Susan Swetnam emphasizing the region’s spectacular landscapes and the human challenges that have come with it through the years.
The featured book titles are “Buffalo Coat” by Carol Ryrie Brink, “Balsam Root: A Memoir” by Mary Clearman Blew, “Home Below Hell’s Canyon” by Grace Jordan, “Housekeeping” by Marilynne Robinson, and “Thousand Pieces of Gold” by Ruthanne Lum McCumm.
Book discussions will be led by Blackfoot Library volunteer and former Mountain View Middle School teacher Eileen Huestis. A local scholar will be invited to each session to share insight on the book which sets this program apart from traditional book clubs.
“This is the fourth or fifth time I have participated in this program. I’ve discovered whole new book genres that I’ve really enjoyed. It’s interesting to hear other people’s take on the books and to really have the books explained in detail,”said Huestis.
“Let’s Talk About It” will kick off at the Blackfoot Public Library on Jan. 9 at 6 p.m. Refreshments will be provided by Friends of the Blackfoot Public Library.
The first featured book will be “Buffalo Coat.” Originally published in 1944, it is the tale of three doctors who came to Moscow, Idaho, in the 1890s seeking success and fortune, yet each of their lives ends in tragedy.
Blackfoot librarian Angela Hulse encourages patrons to participate in the “Let’s Talk About It” program saying, “This is such a good program and it’s so important that people read. We can help readers discover a new author, a new subject and a new passion.”
Readers can sign up for the program at the library or by calling (208) 785-8628.