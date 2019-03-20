A letter to the editor we received recently regarding accounts of possible racism on display at this year’s 1A state girls’ basketball tournament in Nampa toward the Sho-Ban team and fans shouldn’t surprise anyone in this day and age.
That’s a sad statement, isn’t it? But it’s true.
It isn’t just this instance that shows how prevalent and heated these kinds of behaviors have become.
If it isn’t found at a Sho-Ban sporting event, it can be found at a Utah Jazz game where a Utah fan pushed Oklahoma City star Russell Westbrook to his breaking point in a game at Vivint Smart Home Arena last week with audible taunts caught on video for everyone to see and hear.
The fan can be heard calling Westbrook “boy” as he showed some dance moves along the sideline to music filling the arena during warmups. Westbrook drew some comments from fans nearby and appeared to brush them off, but once “boy” was heard he could be seen mouthing, “Don’t call me ‘boy,’” but the fan continued. Westbrook brought security over and had them deal with the fan.
The Salt Lake Tribune reported that Jazz owner Gail Miller sent an email to all of the fans on the Jazz’s mailing list, followed up by her giving a 3 1/2 minute address last Thursday ahead of their game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
“I am extremely disappointed that one of our quote ‘fans’ conducted himself in such a way as to offend not only a guest in our arena, but also me personally, my family, our organization, the community, our players and you, as the best fans in the NBA,” Miller said in her address.
“This should never happen. We are not a racist community. We believe in treating people with courtesy and respect as human beings. From time to time, individual fans exhibit poor behavior and forget their manners and disrespect players on other teams. When that happens, I want you to jump up and shout ‘stop.’ We have a code of conduct in this arena. It will be strictly enforced.”
But this kind of behavior extends well beyond the playing fields and courts in our sporting world. It gets down to everyday life in this everyday world, and it’s getting worse. And we’re not seeing enough leadership from up high like Gail Miller showed a week ago to say “Enough! Stop!” All too often, that kind of behavior gets chuckled at, cheered, condoned, excused with the words “freedom of speech” or “sick/tired of political correctness.”
And it goes on ... and on ... and on ...
Yeah, we have freedom of speech. About the only thing we can’t do legally when it comes to freedom of speech is yell “Fire!” in a crowded theater or mention the word “bomb” on an airplane or in an airport. There’s a difference between what’s legal and what’s morally right in cases like we’re seeing.
And I’m getting a bit tired myself of the words “sick/tired of political correctness” being used to excuse poor behavior.
We need to walk a while in the other person’s shoes before we start condoning this kind of behavior.
Unfortunately, I’ve seen this kind of behavior personally over a lot of years. It’s this kind of behavior that makes personal friends ask themselves what they ever did wrong besides being born with skin of a particular color.
Try walking a while in the other person’s shoes.
These incidents may not be surprising, but there’s a lot we can do to change things. It all starts with what Gail Miller suggested last week. Stand up and say “Enough! Stop!”
That simple gesture is just enough to at least start making a difference.
We’re better than this.