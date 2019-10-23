In anticipation of the upcoming election, which will include the opportunity to approve the creation of a recreation district encompassing the Firth, Snake River and Blackfoot school districts, it is important to identify the impacts and opportunities of the district.
As has been previously explained, a levy of $40 per year per $100,000 (or $3.37 per month) of appraised property value will be assessed. This levy will generate approximately $500,000-$600,000 per year.
Upon the passage of the District, a board will be created with a representative from each school district. This board will administer the funds with initial focus on upgrading and reopening the Blackfoot Municipal Pool.
The Recreation District would also be eligible for federal grants which could assist in the renovation of the pool. Additionally, if future recreational facilities are proposed within the district they may also be eligible for funding through the Recreation District.
A YES VOTE FOR THE RECREATION DISTRICT IS A YES VOTE FOR THE POOL.
Mike Virtue
Blackfoot