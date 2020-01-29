BLACKFOOT — The City of Blackfoot’s Public Library is once again hosting the “Blind Date With a Book” event.
During the month of February, patrons will be able to check out books and audio CDs covering a host of different topics and genres, but there’s a catch. Other than a short bio on the front, they won’t know what they have until they get home and unwrap it. There will be a “Rate My Date” card to complete once they’re finished with their “read,” that patrons will return to the library for a chance to win tickets for a date night at the Blackfoot Movie Mill. The drawing will be held in early March.
There is no limit to the number of blind date books that you can check out, so the library staff encourages patrons to stop by, grab a “blind date,” and get reading.
Questions may be directed to the Library at (208) 785-8628.