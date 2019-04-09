SHELLEY – April 8-12 is National Library Week. To celebrate, the North Bingham County District Library at 197 W. Locust St. in Shelley is featuring a “Mystery Book” date. People can check out a book having read only the first sentence of it.
A scavenger hunt and a contest to guess how many books are in the library are open to all comers.
Last week was Baby Animal Science Day at the library. Children were able to pet or hold a baby goat, rabbits, Golden Retriever puppies and one-day-old chicks.
“We do this one time each year,” librarian and animal day organizer LuDene Malcom said. “It’s springtime and children like seeing the baby animals.”
Over 100 children and their parents attended this event. Treats were served.
“It’s a fun event. Children enjoyed holding and petting the animals,” said Alison Wilding of Firth.
This is the sixth year the library has hosted this spring event.
Anita Wanstrom of Wanstrom Boers near Firth brought a 2-week old kid Boer goat for the children to pet. She also brought two rabbits -- one a mini-lop; the other a mini rex -- from her daughter’s rabbit herd.
Wilding brought three Golden Retriever puppies.
Katie Jess from Firth brought one-day-old Cornish cross chicks that she purchased that morning from the Firth Mill.
Activities featured at the library each week include Mother Goose Story Time at 10:30 a.m. every Tuesday. Every Wednesday features Little Einstein Story Time at 10 a.m. Every Thursday, Creative Thursday begins at 4 p.m. A Writers Group meets each Thursday at 7 p.m.
Special activities planned at the library this month include a “Making Ukrainian Egg” class with Jacqueline Wittwer from 12-5 p.m. on April 19, and a Fancy Nancy Party at 1 p.m. on April 23.