BLACKFOOT – The Bingham County Sheriff’s Office recognized civilians and officers on Monday night for their efforts in a rescue on the Snake River just over two weeks ago.
A man and his wife were out boating on their kayaks when something happened that caused both of them to capsize. The man was able to call dispatch via his Apple Watch and let them know what had happened. Dispatch contacted the deputies on duty and Sgt. Gary Yancey who responded to the call.
Search and Rescue was not dispatched to the scene but officer Wall launched the rescue boat while Yancey sent his personal drone down the length of the river. The man on the phone alerted dispatch that he did not think he could hold on much longer; luckily for him, he was able to hear the drone as it approached.
Yancey had made contact with Wall onboard the boat and gave him directions to where the victim was located. Wall was able to reach to the victim in time to achieve the rescue; the quick thinking of the officers made it possible to pull him out of the river before any further issues could arise.
While the officers were working on saving the husband, a local family from the Firth/Shelley area used heroic efforts to rescue the woman from the river. Moreover, the efforts of four young men and their parents — going above and beyond — made for a happy reunion between the couple.
Sheriff Craig Rowland first addressed the family for their heroic efforts and wanted to present them with the Lifesaving Award as well as a Challenge Coin. The Challenge Coin is a specialized coin for each department and county. The Shelley/Firth Fire District also provided the family with their Challenge Coin, expressing that it was their quick thinking and heroism that helped the situation result in such a happy ending.
After the family had received thanks from the sheriff and those in attendance, he showed appreciation for the efforts of each of the officers. The fast thinking of Yancey and the skill and knowledge of the area by Deputy Wall did not go unnoticed by the sheriff. He presented each of the officers involved in the rescue effort with certificates of appreciation as well as Challenge Coins. Rowland expressed how grateful he is for those who serve the people and the efforts they put into their jobs day in and day out.
PROGRAM BOLSTERED
The quick thinking of Yancey with the drone gave Rowland the thought of bolstering their fledgling drone program. Rowland explained to the county commissioners that the expansion of the program is not only a good idea, but may also be the difference between life and death in some situations. Each of the commissioners agreed with Rowland and authorized the expansion of the program.
Besides the purchase of new drones, they also plan to expand the number of officers that are properly trained on the use of the drones in a police capacity. Yancey explained during an interview that “the drones can cover such a larger area in a shorter time. Imagine someone is hurt of lost in a field, a drone can cover that area in a fraction of the time.”
It was Yancey’s personal drone that was used in the rescue efforts. When asked what interested him about drones he replied, “We use them in SWAT already and they are invaluable in the field.” The expansion of the program will be a big boon to the force and may be utilized in many different ways.