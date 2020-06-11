BLACKFOOT — The board of directors of Lillian Vallely School announced Thursday that the school is closing.
Doug Eddington, president of the school’s eight-member board of directors, said the closure is permanent, and they will liquidate the assets of the school. He said one reason for closing the school is difficulty in finding grant money to keep it running.
“We’ll be looking at putting ourselves together in a new form with the same mission at some point,” Eddington said. “There are other ways we can cooperate with other groups, and we will get together and see what can be done. We look at it as a bright future.”
In a press release, Eddington said while fundraising has always been challenging, it has been especially difficult during the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting economic slowdown.
All parents, donors, and business partners are being notified of the closure, he said.
The stated mission of the Lillian Vallely School has been to help Native American children in grades K–5 build a bridge to their future success educationally, socially, and spiritually through a quality education consisting of academics, Shoshone-Bannock cultural preservation, and basic Christian values.
Its measure of success has been to expand a student’s ability to navigate Native and non-Native cultures, to compete academically, and to become a constructive influence at home and in the community.
It used a student-teacher ratio of 11-1, plus aids and tutors, to make it easier for children to succeed rather than fail.
“We are holding our heads high and celebrating 22 years of achievement for students and their families,” Eddington said. “From 2018-2020, students at Lillian Vallely scored among the highest in Idaho in standardized reading and math tests. We wish to thank the individuals and communities of Idaho and around the U.S. for their love and support. Tribal leaders, grantors, business leaders, including news media, have given generously.”
Eddington said Lillian Vallely School Inc., is transitioning to a new foundation that will help Native American children, with the same mission articulated by its founders, Lillian Vallely and Bishop John Thornton.
Talks are being held with the Idaho Community Foundation and an investment counselor while gathering proposals from others to form a new foundation, which is in an exploratory phase right now, he added.
Eddington said the decision to close the school was made toward the end of May.
“It’s been 22 years, it’s been a miracle what we’ve done here,” Eddington said. “We’re going to make that miracle change to a different tool, if someone has a different idea.”