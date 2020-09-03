BLACKFOOT — The 2020 edition of the Eastern Idaho State Fair begins Friday and runs through Tuesday. It will be an event unlike any other in the history of the EISF, and fair officials and fair goers are hoping it doesn’t have to be this way again.
With concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic, this will be a “very limited edition” of the fair. This year’s fair will amount to the 4-H livestock shows and sale, two nights of the Gem State Classic Pro Rodeo — voted 2019 small market rodeo of the year — Monday and Tuesday, and the “Fair Food Fix” with 15 concessionaires on hand daily.
4-H livestock shows are closed to spectators with families of exhibitors only being able to attend.
Many of the food booths were still being set up Thursday to be ready for the start of the fair. Those on hand will include Mexican Crazy Corn, Kaelin’s Kettle Korn, Lemon Smashers, Reed’s Dairy, Mom & Dad’s Fun Foods, La Casita, Bimbo’s, MD’s Dinky Donuts, Fresh Lime, Fair Favorite Corn Dogs, Turkey Legs and Rice Bowls, The Pit Stop, Billman’s, Fry Guy, and Camille’s Crepes.
Chris Wheeler, Mae Kirkendall, and Harley Vollman made a special trip to Blackfoot from the Idaho Falls area Thursday just for the food, chowing down on burgers.
“I wish there was more of the fair,” Vollman said as he worked on his burger.
“We’re really missing out on the fair this year besides the food,” Wheeler said. “I understand why it has to be this way, but we’re sure missing out.”
“I’m glad we’re having something to bring the people and give them as much of a traditional fair as COVID allows us to have,” said EISF Manager Brandon Bird. “There is no cost to get into the gate this year. We’ve spaced everyone out in the food area, so instead of 65 concessionaires we’ll have 15.
“We’ll have one of the best lineups of cowboys and cowgirls we’ve ever had at the rodeo. It will be a very limited fair, but people can come as often as they’d like with no charge at the gate.”
The rodeo will be limited to 25 percent of capacity in the grandstand and Bird said they’re down to the final 200 tickets so anyone wanting to attend the rodeo will need to move quickly.
While Bird is disappointed by the impact of COVID on this year’s fair, he remains as upbeat as possible.
“I think we can do this in a safe way when everybody does their part with social distancing and following protocols,” he said.
The daily schedule for the fair is as follows:
SEPTEMBER 4
ON THE GROUNDS: 11 a.m.–5 p.m. Barns Open; 11 a.m.–7 p.m. Food Concessionaires Open (may be open later-TBA); 9 p.m. Gates Closed. GRANDSTAND ARENA: 8:30 a.m. Working Ranch Horse Check-In (behind the chutes); 9:30 a.m. 4-H Working Ranch Horse Show. INFIELD – EAST END: 8:30 a.m. Driving Horse Show Check-In; 9:30 a.m. 4-H Driving Horse Show. GOAT ARENA: 9:30 a.m. Dog Show Check-In; 10:30 a.m. 4-H Dog Show. DAIRY GOAT BARN: 5–7 p.m. Dairy Goat Check-In.
SEPTEMBER 5
ON THE GROUNDS: 11 a.m.–5 p.m. Barns Open; 11 a.m.–7 p.m. Food Concessionaires Open (may be open later-TBA); 3:30 p.m. Style Review Check-In; 4–6 p.m. 4-H Style Review Show; 9 p.m. Gates Closed. GRANDSTAND ARENA: 8:30 a.m. Horse Show Check-In; 9 a.m. 4-H Horse Show. GOAT ARENA: 9 a.m. 4-H Dairy Goat Show. YELLOW DAIRY SHOW BARN: 8:30 a.m. Poultry Show Check-In; 9:30 a.m. 4-H Poultry Show; 1 p.m. Rabbit Show Check-In; 2 p.m. 4-H Rabbit Show.
SEPTEMBER 6
ON THE GROUNDS: Barns Closed; 11 a.m.–7 p.m. Food Concessionaires Open (may be open later-TBA); 9 p.m. Gates Closed. GODDARD PAVILION: 2 p.m. Market animals begin arriving on grounds; 5:30–6:30 p.m. Market Goat Weigh-In; SWINE BARN: 6:30–7:30 p.m. Market Swine Weigh-In.
SEPTEMBER 7 (LABOR DAY)
ON THE GROUNDS: 11 a.m.–5 p.m. Barns Open; 11 a.m.–7 p.m. Food Concessionaires Open (may be open later-TBA); 9 p.m. Gates Closed. GRANDSTAND ARENA: 9 a.m. Break Away Roping (Free – No Admittance Charge); 6 p.m. Mini Bucking Bulls (Rodeo Ticket Required); 7 p.m. Gem State Classic Pro Rodeo (Rodeo Ticket Required). Promoting: Military Night. GODDARD PAVILION: 7:30–8:30 a.m. Market Lambs Weigh-In; 8:30 a.m. Breeding Sheep Check-In; 9–10 a.m. Market Beef Weigh-In; 10:30 a.m. 4-H Market Goat Show (immediately following 4-H Market Hog Show); 1 p.m. 4-H Market Lamb Show; 5 p.m. 4-H Market Beef Show; 6–7 p.m. Dairy Cattle Check-In. YELLOW DAIRY SHOW BARN: 8 a.m. 4-H Market Hog Show.
SEPTEMBER 8
ON THE GROUNDS: 11 a.m.–5 p.m. Barns Open; 11 a.m.–7 p.m. Food Concessionaires Open (may be open later-TBA); 9 p.m. Gates Closed. GRANDSTAND ARENA: 9 a.m. Rodeo Slack – Gem State Classic Pro Rodeo (Free – No Admittance Charge); 6 p.m. Mini Bucking Bulls (Rodeo Ticket Required); 7 p.m. Gem State Classic Pro Rodeo (Rodeo Ticket Required); Promoting: Man Up Crusade. GODDARD PAVILION: 9 a.m. 4-H Breeding Sheep Show; 11 a.m. 4-H Dairy Cattle Show; 6:30 p.m. 4-H Jr. Market Animal Sale (4-H Jr. Market Animal Sale will also be broadcast online at LiveAuctionsTV.com).