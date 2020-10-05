BLACKFOOT – When the youth of Blackfoot gather together for a musical or any other play for that matter, good things are bound to happen and that is just the case when the Blackfoot Community Players presented the Disney musical “Lion King Jr.” for a week-long run that ended Saturday night at the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center.
The 60 youngsters that were gathered together for the presentation knew their parts well and the end result was a delightful rendition of “Lion King Jr.” that had the audience applauding each act as it was presented and told of the story of Simba, the son of the great Mufasa, the lion king, and his journey to the crown as he grew into a striking resemblance of his father.
The show began with Rafiki, played by Ansley Weaber setting the tone as the Mandril worked its way across the stage, setting the tone with introductions of the main characters like Mufasa and young Simba and young Nala.
Young Simba showed that he was a typical youngster, disobeying his father Mufasa and being taught valuable life lessons along the way before he was misled by his uncle Scar, played by Jack Palmer.
Palmer was solid in his role as Scar as he first misled young Simba and then made promises to the dreaded hyenas as he worked to take over the kingdom.
Eventually, Young Simba is forced to escape the friendly confines of the kingdom when he is convinced by Scar that he killed his father, Mufasa, clearing the way for Scar to take over the kingdom, which he soon has run into ruin, with the herds leaving the wildlands, leaving the area desolate and without food for the many inhabitants.
In the meantime, young Simba was maturing and after befriending Pumba, delightfully played by Libby Mow, was able to begin to see that he wasn’t such a no account as a leader and future king.
Lessons were slowly learned and he had the chance to re-acquaint himself with an older and wiser Nala, played by Paige Webster.
Simba and Nala eventually make their way back to the kingdom and begin setting things back to the correct order, with Simba assuming the throne, deposing Scar and chasing off the hyenas that had infested the kingdom with their bad vibes and poor behavior.
As it is with most Disney productions, the “Lion King Jr.” returns everything to its rightful place in the order of things and fulfills the Circle of Life which is the underlying tone of the entire show.
This musical was done in a most delightful manner and the characters missed nary a beat in the performance of their singing and role playing.
It was a very well done performance with great leadership from the adults who guided and taught the 60-some children who were drafted into their roles in the show.
From the first moment to the last, it was a pleasure to watch and if the show comes this way again, it would receive a hearty recommendation for everyone to take an evening and enjoy the work that was put into the show by everyone associated with it.