THOMAS – When things get tough, great communities come together to make things better.
That is the case with the annual Sweetheart Breakfast, hosted by the Twin Buttes Lions Club and what they do to help their own community.
Community members gathered together Saturday with Lions Club members to rally around fourth grade teachers at Rockford Elementary School to help with the purchase of supplies for the students.
The goal was a modest one. They were hoping to raise around $2,000 to help out and they got a lot of support from the looks of the turnout on Saturday morning.
They started gathering before sunrise to get things ready as they had to prepare the breakfast of ham, sausage, scrambled eggs, pancakes, and assorted beverages to serve to those who planned on helping out.
They even got students from the FFA at Snake River High School to help out and conducted a drawing for an assortment of prizes.
Students like Morgan Sensenbach, Merced Carter, Keagan Morgan, Joanna Stevens, Samantha Mecham, Dallin Transtrum, and Savannah Crawford all willingly showed up and helped out in the kitchen, preparing the breakfast and serving customers.
The Lions Club members all brought items to be raffled off, and the members of the Snake River community gathered to make their contributions to help out with the fundraiser to make sure that the fourth-graders at Rockford Elementary have sufficient supplies to make it through the school year.