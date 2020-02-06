THOMAS – The Twin Buttes Lions Club has been concerned about how much money teachers have to spend in their own classrooms and are hosting a fundraiser on Saturday at the Rockford Elementary School.
All of the proceeds from the Lions Sweetheart Breakfast will be donated to the fourth grade teachers at Rockford to help offset the expenses that the teachers incur in buying supplies for their classes.
There will be a raffle for prizes conducted in conjunction with the breakfast.
The Lions Club will be serving pancakes, scrambled eggs, ham, sausage, hot chocolate, milk, and coffee as part of the breakfast
The raffle items will be of a wide variety and are being brought and donated by the Twin Buttes Lions Club members. They will be on display at the breakfast.
The cost is $6 per person and the breakfast will be running from 7-11 a.m. so there will be plenty of time to get there and get fed and of course bring your sweetheart.
Additional information may be obtained by contacting Glenna Hale at (208) 681-6039 or via email at stadiumsports08@gmail.com.