ROCKFORD – The next service project of the local chapter of the Lions Club will take place on Wednesday, when they visit Rockford Elementary School.
The Lions club is anticipating the testing of 100 or more elementary school students for their annual eye test.
The Lions Club is equipped and trained to test both eyes and ears and will be going through the process with the students of Rockford Elementary School and will begin approximately 1 p.m. in the gymnasium following the school’s lunch break.
More information may be obtained by contacting the Lions Club.