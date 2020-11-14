BOISE – Idaho Gov. Brad Little held a press conference Friday regarding the current state of COVID-19 across the state, starting with an emergency declaration to activate the Idaho National Guard to aid in the current COVID crisis across the state, rolling the Reopen Idaho plan back to a modified stage two, and pleading with residents to take the initiative to wear a mask.
Little started with the activation of the National Guard, inviting Commanding Gen. Michael Garshak to explain the different areas that the Guardsmen will be aiding. Gen. Garshak said they will provide supportive services to medical professionals in areas such as contract tracing, cleaning and disinfecting, mobile testing units, and other areas. The Guard units will activate with local doctors who are in the National Guard being left in their position working in their healthcare field. The National Guard will facilitate anything they can to help in slowing the continued spread of the virus.
Little said he will be moving the state back to stage two of the Reopen Idaho plan because of the current infection levels, intensive care unit burdens, and the responses from hospital administrations stating that they are just weeks away from being on full triage level of care. St. Luke’s Hospital in Boise has already started its plans for the continued influx of COVID patients and flu patients by canceling elective surgeries until after Christmas. The rollback into stage two limits social gatherings to 10 people inside or outside — that does not include schools or churches — and allows businesses to remain open with the only limits being that restaurants and bars should allow seating room only.
Little did not expand on the limitation of 10 persons in a location and how that will impact winter sporting events or if it will impact that.
Little turned the time over to a COVID survivor named Amelia. Amelia approached the podium with her oxygen tank in tow and told her story. Amelia is 28 years old and contracted the coronavirus while she was pregnant. She was admitted to the hospital and gave birth to her child while in the intensive care unit.
Because of being in the throes of battle with COVID-19, Amelia was not allowed to be in the same room as her newborn child and eventually asked if she could send her baby home to her mother. She was not aware that her child had been sent home days prior and that she had been unconscious for the previous three days. Amelia then spent the next few weeks in and out of consciousness.
That was all in July when Amelia fought her fight with the coronavirus. She was on 15 liters of oxygen and continues to be on a continuous flow system pushing her liters of oxygen. Amelia spent the first few weeks requiring assistance with everyday life, including dressing and bathing. Amelia’s pleas were in favor of Gov. Little enacting a statewide mask mandate; however, he did not enact a mandate.
Little turned the time over to a respiratory therapist who works at St. Luke’s in Boise named Rachel. Rachel has worked in an ICU for 18 years as a respiratory therapist and has been on the front lines of the COVID crisis since day one. Rachel explained how a mask works and, more importantly, why they work. She explained that the goal is to keep as many vapor droplets that are projected out of one’s mouth from traveling and going into someone else’s mouth, nose, or eyes. Rachel kept it matter-of-fact, citing data and experience for the comments and claims that she made.
Little then opened up for questions from the media which revolved around the changes to stage two and why he did not call for a mask mandate. He stated that he believes people need to be wearing a mask and that at this point, most places require them and if social distancing is not a possibility, a mask is necessary. One member of the media asked Little if he felt his actions up to this point have been too little, too late to which he responded that he recognizes he has had some shortcomings during the pandemic, but he believes he is acting accordingly.
“We knew that the number of cases would increase in the fall as people start staying indoors,” Little said, adding that he believes the current level of infections in the state is a crisis situation.”
Little spoke briefly about the potential COVID vaccination as well as suggesting people get their flu shots. He reiterated that he wants schools to stay in session and will be providing all help that he can to keep schools open.