FIRTH – Registration for the 54th annual Little Buckaroo Rodeo in Firth takes place this week, from 6-9 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday in the Firth High School Vo-Ag building at the south end of Firth High School.
The Little Buckaroo Rodeo is Friday, Aug. 2, and Saturday, Aug. 3, at Firth Riverview Arena. It is sponsored by the Firth FFA Alumni.
This year’s theme is “Hometown Hoe Down.”
Chairperson Lacey Edwards said, “The rodeo is great family fun. If people register for the rodeo, they can also be in the parade. My kids love Little Buckaroo; they love riding their horses in the parade.”
The rodeo features the talents of children, ages “able to walk” up to 12 years old.
Rodeo events include sheep riding, stick pony race, ribbon pull, ribbon tie, goat roping with stick horse, calf riding, wild goat milking, sheep dressing, pig scramble, barrel race, and chicken scramble.
Each child can register to participate in one event either during the Friday or Saturday rodeo. Registration costs $5 for each youngster and includes entrance to the rodeo for the child. Each child receives a belt buckle after he or she completes their event.
Forms to register can be downloaded on Facebook at Firth Little Buckaroo Rodeo.
To attend the rodeo, tickets can be purchased at the gate. Tickets are $5 for adults and $2 for children, ages 12 and younger.
The rodeo ground is just north and west of the Firth town site next to the Snake River. It is a real rodeo ground, with pens to load the stock and help the buckaroos get aboard the farm animals.
The rodeo carries on the tradition of letting every kid be a rodeo star.
Saturday activities will include fun runs, FFA breakfast, parade, and a Kids Maker’s Market.
New this year is a one-mile run for 1-12-year-olds. This race starts at 7 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 3, at the Firth City Park. Registration cost is $10 per person.
The 5K fun run is for ages 13 and up. It begins at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday at the Firth City Park. The registration fee is $20 per person.
Registration for both races ends at 6:30 a.m. on Saturday.
“There will be medals for age groups and raffle prizes,” coordinator Melissa Taylor said.
The parade begins at 11 a.m. on Saturday and welcomes all participants. Line-up is at 10:30 a.m. behind Firth High School. There is no fee to enter.
Besides the parade on Saturday, the FFA breakfast is served from 8-10 a.m. in front of the Firth FFA Ag building.
Activities in Firth City Park begin after the parade. They include free ice cream and soda provided by Stop ‘n’ Shop, a performance by the Community Orchestra at Firth, and the Kids Maker’s Market.
“We have had a Kids Maker’s Market in our backyard and thought it would be more fun to get more people involved,” coordinator Karisa Hillman said. “Over 25 booths — both vendors and booths in the Kids Maker’s Market — will be in the Firth City Park.”
Arnold and Teresa Callison are this year’s Grand Marshals.
Firth FFA members volunteer as rodeo hands.
“This is a money-making project for the Firth FFA Alumni,” Becky Davis said. “The alumni give grants to the FFA program or FFA students to attend state or national conventions. We need to get a lot of support from the community.”