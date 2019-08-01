FIRTH – The 54th annual edition of the Little Buckaroo Rodeo begins at 7 p.m. today and Saturday, Aug. 2 and 3, in the Firth Riverview Arena. Admission is $5 for adults and $2 for children, ages 12 and below.
Arnold and Teresa Callison are this year’s grand marshals for the parade.
How did the Callisons get involved with the rodeo?
“I’ve been flipping hamburgers in the cook shack (at the Firth Riverview Arena) for the past 25-28 years, usually on Friday night,” Arnold Callison said. “I may have missed a couple years because of family reunions.”
Teresa, his wife, works the front counter, he said. “About 10 p.m. each Friday night, we begin making about 50 hamburgers for the kids who have been helping in the rodeo; they are hungry.”
Callison added, “A lot of good people volunteer their time for this event. I believe (registrar) Dixie Finck when she said: ‘Your letter of resignation from the Little Buckaroo Rodeo better be accompanied by your death certificate.’”
What do they like about the Little Buckaroo Rodeo?
“It is super family friendly,” Callison said. “We have a long tradition with this rodeo. I participated in it when I was that age; my kids and now my grandkids now take part.”
Teresa said she likes the rodeo because “it brings everyone together — little kids, families, grandparents.”
Callison is also an auctioneer. He was the auctioneer at the Bingham County 4-H Fair auction that ended Wednesday evening and he is the auctioneer at the Bonneville County 4-H auction next Thursday evening.
“I volunteer as the auctioneer for eight 4-H sales, from Blackfoot to Salmon,” he said.
He also conducts 20-30 benefit auctions throughout the year, including auctions for Relay for Life and the Christmas Tree Fantasy.
“My wife is my best critic,” he said. “She goes wherever I go and she bids a lot. She has accused me of not seeing her when she is bidding. She normally comes home with a basket of some sort from each auction.”
Besides being an auctioneer, Callison works at the Bank of Commerce. Teresa works at Hartwell Corp.
Besides the rodeo in Firth, the Little Buckaroo Rodeo has many activities scheduled on Saturday morning. The day begins with a mile run for kids 12-and under at 7 a.m. with a 5K Fun Run for 13-year-olds and up at 7:30 a.m.
The Firth FFA is sponsoring a breakfast from 8-10 a.m. across from the Firth City Park.
The parade’s theme is Hometown Hoe Down. Line-up begins at 10:30 a.m. behind Firth High School. The parade begins at 11 a.m.
Kids’ Makers Market will be in the Firth City Park. The Community Orchestra will perform in the Firth City Park following the parade.