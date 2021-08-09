FIRTH – The Annual Little Buckaroo Rodeo took place on Friday and Saturday, and it was a blast for one and all.
If you ever wondered what there is to do in Firth on a Friday or Saturday night, at least one weekend each year, you now know.
There were over 300 young cowboys and cowgirls signed up in the various events, from sheep riding (often called mutton busting) to stick pony races, from ribbon tying to barrel racing, from sheep dressing to wild goat milking, from the pig scramble to the chicken scramble, and each event had its favorite, whether it was the kid with the largest rooting section or it was just the kid that everyone wanted to see get planted in the soft, wet dirt of the arena. There was something there for everyone.
Nestled between the mighty Snake River and an area affectionately called “Sherwood Forest,” the Little Buckaroo Rodeo has its own arena, complete with bucking chutes, an announcer’s booth, and plenty of stands for parents and friends to sit in and cheer the contestants. There is even an elaborate concession shack and plenty of Bingham Country Sheriff’s Deputies to direct traffic and keep everyone as safe as possible.
The events are unique to say the least and some of them are out there as far as what you have to do in order to win.
Sheep riding: You hang on for dear life and simply try and ride the sheep to the farthest end of the arena. Needless to say, the sheep always win, but there are plenty of tears, laughter, grins and giggles in the process.
Stick pony race: You put a stick pony between your legs and you race around a barrel about 10 or 15 yards away and back to the starting point. Most of these youngsters are assisted by parents who want to win more than the kids, who are just having a good time through it all.
Ribbon tying: There are two versions of this event, one where the kids race to a held lamb and try and untie a ribbon that may be on any part of the sheep and return it, and the event where the kid takes a ribbon and tries to tie it onto the sheep. Both have very mixed results.
Barrel racing: If you have been to the big rodeo, this is nothing like that breakneck speed event. Here, like in Firth itself, things move at a much more leisurely pace. Most of these kids have never been on a horse before and they are placed on the saddle and led by a handler around one barrel and back to the start/finish line. Most have the biggest smile on their face that you will ever see.
Calf riding: Similar to bull riding, except on a much smaller scale. Believe me, you get the same results of kids face first in the dirt, just like the big boys do. It must have something to do with cows not wanting to be ridden.
Wild goat milking: Two-person teams, one is a roper and the other is the milker. You must fill up the cup with fresh goat’s milk, no easy task in itself because there isn’t a faucet that you turn on to get the milk. Then, the two-person team has to share in the drinking of the milk, again, it isn’t ice cold out of the fridge, but rather warm with a different taste to it.
Sheep dressing: Again a two-person team and the goal is to get the sheep dressed up in human clothing and paraded before the crowd. Pretty hilarious to see the costumes these kids come up with.
Pit Scramble: Pretty simple, You grease up a small, wild running pig. You grease up 10 to 15 kids’ hands and arms and you turn them loose to see if they can catch the pig. Lots of falling down, lots of catch and misses. Lots of laughter from the crowd. Fun event to say the least.
Chicken scramble: For the really young kids and they get to chase chickens all over the arena. If you have ever chased a chicken, you know what a challenge it can be.