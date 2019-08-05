FIRTH – The 54th edition of the Little Buckaroo Rodeo in Firth featured 405 participants, from ages “able-to-walk” to 12 years old.
Buckaroos could choose one event in which to participate on either Friday or Saturday evenings.
The rodeo took place in the Firth Riverview Arena. The Saturday morning activities took place at Firth City Park.
On Friday night, Emmett Walker, 6, and his brother Jaxson, 4, rode sheep.
Emmett said, “I rode the sheep pretty far until it stopped and I went over its head. I have two chickens at home (from the chicken scramble).”
With the help from a couple of friends, Emmett was able to catch two chickens during the chicken scramble.
The Walker boys were anxious to get through breakfast Saturday morning so they could see the parade, get some candy and ride the horse that was at the park after the parade.
Eve Jess, 8, dressed a sheep on Saturday evening.
“The whole thing was fun,” she said. “For the sheep dressing, we had to run and find the sheep that was left because the other kids were faster than us and when we were trying to put on the skirt, the sheep kept stepping forward but we got it dressed finally.”
Samantha Jess, 11, had a three-second ride on a calf.
She said, “Coming out of the gate reminded me of what the screen looks like on Minecraft when you move the controller around crazily. I was terrified until I got out there and then it was a whole bunch of flashes of things and then black and then I was eating dirt.”
Samantha added, “It was fun but not quite as fun as the pig scramble last year because there was not really any competition.”
Her mother, Katie Jess, said, “She didn’t even remember flipping over when she came off the calf.”
Speaking of the rodeo, Jess said, “The rodeo was crowded. There were lots of people and one loose chicken from Friday night — a little thing that no one could catch that was still running around behind the scenes and in the bushes.”
Rodeo clowns Rylie Barber and Wyatt Jensen were on hand to help each kid on their mount, be it a sheep, calf or goat.
After the Saturday morning parade, a Kids’ Makers Market was featured in the city park.
Little Buckaroo Rodeo chair Lacey Edwards said, “The rodeo went really well; it went smoothly. The merchants and volunteers helped make it a success. Everybody enjoyed the activities at the park as well.”
Makers Market organizer Karisa Hillman said, “I love giving kids an opportunity to showcase what they have to offer. It is empowering for kids that they create something. It validates them and boosts their confidence.
“They are able to interact with people and practice counting back change,” she said. “It helps them connect the dots about what they are learning in school. I thought there was great support from the community. I think this will be added as part of the Little Buckaroo activities.”