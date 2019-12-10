BLACKFOOT — Local churches will be sponsoring a live nativity Dec. 21-22 from 5-8 p.m. at Jensen Grove.
The event is free, but people coming to the nativity are urged to bring canned foods for the Community Dinner Table.
There will be horse-drawn wagons going through the park with scenes depicting Jesus’ birth. Entertainment, a warm fire, and refreshments will be provided in the shelter.
Anyone willing to provide entertainment is asked to contact Clark Polatis at (208) 709-5471. People are also needed to help load the horse-drawn wagons and be actors in the nativity scenes. For more information, contact Deb Leiseth at (208) 351-5747.
People are urged to dress warmly. Leiseth said the lines are shorter on Saturday.