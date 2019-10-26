BLACKFOOT — Blackfoot author Linda Gatewood will be the first to admit that it was scary stepping out of her comfort zone of writing fictional romantic/suspense novels. However, the story that she is sharing now in her latest book, “The Ghost of Fountain Courts,” is even more frightening, because it’s true.
“This book is not my usual genre and it was not a fun book to write. But it’s my story and it’s a true story,” said Gatewood.
Gatewood was a teenager in the mid-1960s when she and her family moved into the old Fountain Court apartments in Pocatello. It was here that she claims to have been haunted nightly by a formidable ghostly presence. If being a teenager during the turbulent 60s and having a haunted bedroom wasn’t enough, her life was also tainted with an abusive father. In the book, Gatewood shares actual excerpts from her diary where — along with normal teenage girl thoughts about boys, school and current events — she writes of being terrified by the ghost and her father.
“I had a religious upbringing. I believed in angels, but not ghosts. I never believed in ghosts ‘til this happened to me. I’ve never had anything disturbing like this happen since, but I know it happened,” she said.
Gatewood tucked away her diary and the terrifying memories of what happened at the Fountain Courts for many years. When she was a young mother in her 30s and going through a tough time in her life, Gatewood had a breakdown — confiding, for the first time, to a close friend what had happened. After that, she was able to tell her story more freely, even sharing it with her seven children.
“It was my children who really encouraged me to write a book. I didn’t know if I wanted to; it was a difficult story to remember and to write a book about it seemed unthinkable. I’ve worried about how the book would be accepted and how to promote it. It’s a story of the paranormal and a story of surviving abuse. I couldn’t write about the ghost without the abuse and vice-versa,” she said.
However, after nearly two years of writing (stopping, and starting again), revisiting her diary and a lot of painful memories, Gatewood is ready to share her story.
Gatewood has since burned her original diary as a way of putting the whole ordeal behind her. The Fountain Court apartments also burned years ago and have been replaced by new apartments. However, the two original stone fountains, from which the Fountain Courts were named, still stand strong on the property.
Gatewood returned briefly to the property in the process of writing her book — even talking with some of the current tenants; however, it was not a comfortable experience and she will not go back again.
“Maybe my story will help someone who has experienced some of the same things. I think we all have a sad or scary story in us; but no matter what, we can change our perspective and choose how the story ends. Let’s hope my story touches someone who needs it.”
Gatewood, who wrote “A Chance to Remember”and the “Winter Secret” series “Winter Secret,” “Spring Promise,” “Summer Truth” and “Autumn Hush” is happily back to writing romantic/suspense novels with her new book, “Timely Rendezvous,” coming out soon.
She is quick to encourage other writers, saying, “If you love to write, don’t stuff your dreams in the bottom of the drawer. Take the time to write and follow your dreams now.”
“The Ghost of Fountain Courts” and Gatewood’s other books are available on Amazon.com.