BLACKFOOT – Many businesses have felt the sting from the COVID-19 pandemic, whether it be layoffs or reduced hours, but not all have seen the continued issues that local restaurants, stores, and fast-food places continue to battle. Whether it be deliveries, staffing, or the national coin shortage, none of these businesses have gone unscathed.
STAFFING SHORTAGES
After asking about staffing issues in the community, it became evident that businesses in the area are struggling not only to retain employees, but to fill any vacancies that have been created due to downsizing during the pandemic, or other employees moving on to a different job. One local restauranteur noted that in previous years, when summer started, the applications would pile up, but this year it has been rare to see a single applicant come through the door. Adding to this issue, he noted that because of these limitations for businesses, some have gone to modified hours and days to staff employees during their busier times.
Other managers have shared concerns about being able to find help when college starts for some of their older high school-aged students and being left with major vacancies in key roles once the next school year starts. That concern has led them to prepare for having to limit hours to their busier times as well, leaving them unsure as to what will happen in the coming months.
Everywhere one looks, signs are posted regarding staffing shortages including at the drive-thru window of the local Burger King.
“The restaurant industry has faced significant staffing shortages over the past several months, and at our Burger King this has been an issue for us as well,” a sign reads. “We appreciate your patience as our team members work to prepare your meal the best that they can. We apologize if your wait time was longer than what you normally experience at our restaurant.”
The sign says it all; restaurants are in need of staffing, and they need it now.
Some speculate that it has to do with the financial benefit parents are getting from their children through the federal government while others believe that it has to do with the fear of being exposed to COVID-19 or the lack of work ethic in the younger generation. Although none of these are definitive, they may be parts of the recipe for disaster that is currently brewing in the industry.
SCHEDULED DELIVERIES HINDERED
Another issue that has been discussed on social media included the delays in scheduled shipments. One of the more notable discussions around that problem was one posted by visitors and staff from the Blackfoot Taco Bell. They said on social media that they apologize for not having access to all of the items the customers order and enjoy but are working on solutions to aid in fixing the problems.
Teri Yancey, regional manager for Taco Bell, stated in correspondence, “There has been a nationwide staffing crisis. We’re finally getting on our feet with good people, but there is training involved. Now the staffing crisis is hitting bigger hubs for delivery drivers and warehouses. We are struggling to get the basics like napkins and bags, let alone proprietary ingredients for Taco Bell. In addition to the staffing and food shortages, we are swinging into a coin shortage again. It’s just the perfect storm for an already frustrating situation for both our valued customers and our teams that we are trying to support. Patience and kindness are everything right now.”
The number of industries that aid – or in this case, hinder – a successful and seamless restaurant experience are many. The shipping companies having staffing issues has left restaurants and fast-food locations to tell customers that they simply do not have what that customer would like to order which is frustrating and aggravating to both parties.
NATIONAL COIN SHORTAGE
One cannot go to many businesses without seeing the signs for national coin shortages yet again. The national coin shortage involves the number of coins in circulation between businesses and bank facilities.
The Federal Reserve states, “There is currently an adequate overall amount of coins in the economy. But business and bank closures associated with the COVID-19 pandemic significantly disrupted normal circulation patterns for U.S. coins. This slowed pace of circulation reduced available inventories in some areas of the country during 2020.”
The acknowledgement that the circulation pattern has been hindered along with staffing issues in many industries has made it hard for businesses to ensure that they will have the exact change necessary for operation that day and is part of the reason why they are asking customers who can use credit or debit to do so in order to preserve the coins they have in their possession at any given time.
This may seem counterproductive based on what the Federal Reserve’s statement indicates, but the hope is that if the number of coins coming and going between locations can be staggered, the circulation pattern will level out, eliminating the shortage.
Businesses vhave been fighting back against the ever-stacking issues placed in front of them to return to their normal work lives, but the road continues to be a rocky one.