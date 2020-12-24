BLACKFOOT – Gingerbread house building is a passion for some, a right of passage for others, and one of the most challenging artistic skills for many; however, this year was the start of something new, something different — the first ever Blackfoot Gingerbread House Competition.
Kris Evans, a biology-student-going-premed, was tasked with starting a community project. Evans decided there was nothing better in this time of cheer and need than a competition that would benefit two local charities.
Evans’ plan was first to create a parade of Christmas lights for all to enjoy, but due to some other circumstances, the plan for the parade had to be postponed. He would not give up on spreading Christmas cheer and then moved on to the gingerbread house competition.
Evans reached out to some people he has met since he and his mother moved to Blackfoot from California — they moved here so that Kris could attend Idaho State University. Evans enlisted the help of fellow premed student Sydnie Clark from Idaho Falls to start the ball rolling on the creation of the contest.
They then turned to Kathy Rhead of Triple Crown Realty for some help in the process as well as to manage the money for the contest including payouts to the winners and the donations to the Blackfoot Community Pantry and the Blackfoot Animal Shelter.
Rhead was at the contest, ready to provide the winners with their awards, and to write out the donations to the shelter and pantry. She said that Triple Crown Realty was happy to be a part of Evans’ vision and hopes that it grows each year.
This year there were five entries over four categories: child, youth, team, and overall. The overall winner was Debbie and Elizabeth Barlow, who also won the team category. Debbie Barlow said she enjoys things like the competition because it allows her the opportunity to share science lessons with her children, explaining how the boiling point of water changes depending on the local atmospheric pressure, also known as barometric pressure.
She explained that it helped when she and her daughter started on melting the marshmallow to create the snow that they put on to of their house’s roof.
Other notable houses were constructed by James West and Timothy Field. West won the child category and Field won the youth.
The money generated for the gingerbread house contest reached $645 with Triple Crown Realty doing a partial match of $505. The money will be split and presented to the animal shelter and the food pantry by Evans and Clark with Rhead as the presenter.
Evans wants to make this a tradition and thanks Kesler’s for allowing the competition held at their store in their nursery-turned-holiday center. He has hopes of seeing this become a large part of the holiday season in the Blackfoot area.