BLACKFOOT – The local chapter of the Elks, located at 123 N. Ash, held their Annual Veterans Appreciation Dinner and Dance on Saturday and were welcomed by a packed house.
The dinner, which was scheduled to handle 150 dinners that night, was oversold and served 90 veterans plus all that wanted to join in the celebration.
This was the 20th annual celebration honoring the veterans and the Blackfoot chapter works with five other local area Elks Lodges to make it all work and to raise additional funds for projects for the Veterans in our area.
All of the chapters in Eastern Idaho participated in this venture, including Blackfoot, Idaho Falls, Pocatello, Preston, Rupert and Salmon.
One of the big projects the Elks Lodges are working on currently is the Activity Park at the Pocatello Veterans Home. When COVID-19 hit in 2020, most of the vets living in the home were denied the opportunity to walk and exercise outdoors. They were confined to walking indoors and this activity park will enable more of the veterans to be out of doors when something like this pandemic hits.
The Activity Park is a little more than halfway completed, and the Elks are still raising some $35,000 toward the completion of the Activity Park. It is events such as this Recognition Dinner that helps to raise the funds that are used to build things like this in service of the veterans.
Part of the facility at the Pocatello Veterans Home will include a putting green, driving range, fishing pond where the vets can fish and keep the fish to eat, (it is scheduled to be restocked regularly by Fish and Game to keep fish available) and there will also be a barbeque pit constructed as well as a fire pit so vets can enjoy the fresh air more often and enjoy the outdoors while they are housed at the home.
This is all a part of the worldwide commitment by the Elks to be of service to our vets, so many of whom have given to the freedoms that we currently enjoy.
Part of the activities from Saturday night included a dance following the dinner with music supplied by the band Rough Stock. They advertise that they are a good old country band and the live music is always welcomed at the functions hosted by the Elks Lodge.
The Elks thanked the many sponsors who took part in this year’s activities and look forward to working with those folks again in the very near future.
Everyone in attendance agreed that a good time was had by all and good food and service was available.
A local high school rodeo club provided wait staff and table cleanup following the dinner as part of their service to the veterans as well.