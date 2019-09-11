BLACKFOOT -- With the 18th anniversary of 9/11 Wednesday serving as an appropriate time, several local employers were recognized for their support of the men and women of the National Guard and reserves.
The recognition came from Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) with brigadier generals of the Idaho Army National Guard and the Idaho Air National Guard on hand to give comments, thanks, and congratulations during a special program of the Greater Blackfoot Area Chamber of Commerce luncheon at the Blackfoot Elks Lodge.
The anniversary of the attack on the World Trade Center, the Pentagon, and the terrorist hijacking of a plane that went down in a Pennsylvania field was evident in the program.
"This is a very special day to each of us," said Cindy Reese, Idaho State ESGR chairman. "How many of you here can remember where you were 18 years ago?"
She said Wednesday's program was to support the men and women who have "two employers" between their service to the country and civilian employers, and that they could be anyone's neighbors, co-workers, and friends.
Reese encouraged employers to hire members of the Guard and reservists, adding that some employers are hesitant to do so because of time spent away on exercises.
"It's not legal, but they still do it," she said. "We need to hire and support these people for all they do. We have a motto in the ESGR -- 'We All Serve,' and that includes all of us."
Brigadier General Farin Schwartz, assistant adjutant general and commander of the Idaho Army National Guard, said they couldn't do what is needed to defend and support the country without the support of employers.
"It's like a three-legged stool," Schwartz said. "Without just one of those legs, it falls."
Schwartz said the Guard appreciates the sacrifice of employers who hire members of the Guard and reserves.
"It puts you in a bind when members are deployed, but it is vitally important," he said.
Schwartz remembered 9/11 during his presentation, remembering the thoughts going through so many people's minds as the attacks were happening.
"I remember thinking 'this is not happening,' it was so surreal," Schwartz said. "But we also need to cherish Sept. 12, we need to cherish the patriotism that came out of 9/11. We became one country focused on a common enemy."
He also focused on how 9/11 changed lives, making people more untrusting, how it changed the Guard from when he first entered it.
"We were not near the fighting force in the Guard and Reserves that we are now," Schwartz said. "We are strategic reserves. We've gone from 'plugging holes' to being part of our nation's defense strategy. Our sense of duty and reverence is so much more now than it was before then. You can be proud of the National Guard forces you have now in southeast Idaho."
If there's one thing the Guard and Reserves do wrong now, he added, it's making it look too easy for "citizen soldiers" to gear up for combat operations readiness.
"And we couldn't do it without your support," Schwartz said. "We realize the tax we put on families and employers."
Brigadier General Timothy Donnellan, assistant adjutant general and commander of the Idaho Air National Guard based in Boise, talked about how there's been a need to "lean forward" and go to battle with the best, most modern equipment available, emphasizing the need for a force that's fit and ready in every aspect to defend their country.
""We're not playing 'whack-a-mole' with terrorists any more," Donnellan said.
Local employers who were honored at the end of the program included:
- Patriot Award: Pacific Steel and Recycling, Anderson Hicks/Keller Williams, and the Tadd Jenkins Auto Group.
- Seven Seals Award for all branches of the military: Tadd Jenkins Auto Group.
- Secretary of Defense Freedom Award Nomination Certificate: Kartchner Homes, Signature Home Health, Idaho Central Credit Union, and the Idaho National Laboratory.