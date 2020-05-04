BLACKFOOT – For years now I have been told about the generosity and tremendous support that Blackfoot residents are and give to special projects.
It recently became know that a group of teachers and students from Blackfoot Charter Community Learning Center (the elementary and middle school charter students and teachers) lent their efforts to helping gather supplies and food for the heavily hit areas of the Navajo Indian Reservation that has been ravaged by COVID-19.
The cry for help was so great that the Today Show on NBC recently documented the cry for help from the tribe.
The Navajo Tribe has the third worst percentage of infection in the country, behind only New York and New Jersey, and to make matters worse, there are many families in the tribe who don’t have running water or electricity.
Carolyn Pipkins and her husband, who reside in Mississippi, have been working with the Navajo Tribe for over 38 years and they have contacts in the Blackfoot area from having done missionary work in the area.
Those people all gathered together and some of the locals included Janis Jelke, Ron and Theresa Tapia, and Amy Flickinger and they worked to gather together a 26-foot enclosed trailer and a truck to pull it with and, together with local businesses and the generosity of many local residents, brought together over six tons (12,000 pounds) of food and supplies.
The group loaded up and headed for the Four Corners area and the Navajo Indian Reservation on April 26 to distribute the wealth of supplies.
Some of the items they collected included canned meats, canned soups and stews, canned vegetables and fruits, canned beans, rice, hand sanitizer and wipes, toilet paper and paper towels, baby wipes and body wipes.
The group is planning another trip in a short time.
Anyone who has suggestions or wishes to lend a hand is asked to contact Amy Flichinger at aflickinger@bcclc.com and lend a hand.