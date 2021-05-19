BLACKFOOT – The Joint Detectives Division of the Blackfoot Police Department and Bingham County Sheriff’s Office are seeking information leading to the recovery and arrest of the person(s) involved in the theft of a white Chevrolet or GMC single cab pickup truck. The model is often referred to as the throttle body, ranging from late 1980s to mid to late 1990s.
The pickup had a definitive audible sound to it, as though it may be straight piped or that it has been cracked or separated at the catalytic converter. The business owner is offering a $1,500 reward for information leading to the return of the truck. The joint detectives can be reached by contacting dispatch at (208) 785-1234 or contact Detective Dalley directly at (208) 782-3066. They will also be monitoring their Facebook page for any information sent to them there.