BLACKFOOT — Education funding, starting teacher salaries, federal lands, Medicaid expansion and its impact on Bingham County, concealed carry, and legislation on revising ballot initiative requirements were issues uppermost on the minds of attendees at the Greater Blackfoot Area Chamber of Commerce legislative lunch Tuesday afternoon.
Rep. Neil Anderson (R-Dist. 31A), Rep. Julianne Young (R-Dist. 31B), and Sen. Steve Bair (R-Dist. 31) all appeared via Skype to answer questions and hear concerns posed by educators, business leaders, and citizens during the meeting at the Homestead Restaurant.
Robyn Lockett, a nonpartisan principal budget and policy analyst for public schools and general government for the state, gave an overview of Senate Bill 1186, which amends, repeals, and adds to existing law to provide for the public schools educational support program and to implement student-based foundation funding with a new formula.
Lockett said the new formula puts money into a base amount per student, adding that districts will be afforded flexibility in the formula.
Blackfoot School District Superintendent Brian Kress expressed concern that student attendance would be a driving force behind funding in the new plan.
”The analysis doesn’t compare apples to apples,” Kress said. “I would urge you to compare (2017-2018) data with (2017-2018) dollars.”
Kress also urged Bair to do the same later in the meeting.
Young was questioned on her stance as being one of a handful of representatives voting against House Bill 232, relating to the appropriation for fiscal year 2020.
“I went back and forth on that,” she said, expressing concerns for additional resources going to more experienced teachers.
Bingham County Commissioner Mark Bair expressed concerns over Medicaid expansion, with it appearing that counties like Ada County would be getting a break while the cost to Bingham County would be higher.
Sen. Bair said he expected to see a clean Medicaid funding bill coming out of the Senate.
“There needs to be a fair funding formula,” Commissioner Bair said.
Alan Monson voiced his concerns over Senate Bill 1159, which amends and adds to existing law to revise ballot initiative requirements.
”Initiative legislation is based on fear,” Monson said. “That’s a poor way to do legislation.
”I’m tired of ginning up the base out of fear.”
Sen. Bair said he expects the legislative session to wrap up by the end of the month.