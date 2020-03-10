BLACKFOOT — Local legislators seemed upbeat about funding coming out of the 2020 session as they spoke with local leaders in the Chamber of Commerce legislative luncheon Tuesday.
Rep. Neil Anderson gave a brief update on the budgeting process, saying all budgets have been set in the Joint Finance and Appropriations Committee as this year’s session begins to wind down.
He said the state has $83 million more in general fund revenues than anticipated, and the education budget is expected to see a 4.1 percent increase in fiscal year 2021.
“We’ve added a lot to education this year,” Anderson said.
Anderson noted that Gov. Brad Little requested and the legislature has set aside $2 million in emergency funding to help fight coronavirus.
Anderson said lawmakers are approaching the end of the 2020 session, possibly wrapping it up as early as next week.
Sen. Steve Bair, the Senate co-chair of JFAC, said the committee needs to revisit some bills before the close of the session.
Bair said there has been spirited debate in the Senate on House Bill 500, establishing the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act concerning transgender athletes, with the Senate softening some of the language on biological testing.
House Bill 523 providing for an advanced professional endorsement for school personnel and increasing career ladder allocations has advanced to the Senate and was also discussed. Bair said there may be an amendment to the bill.
”I think it will pass,” Bair said. “It would be a plus for education.”