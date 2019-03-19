BLACKFOOT — Bingham County legislators gave final updates on Medicaid expansion and ag-related issues to members and guests of the Greater Blackfoot Area Chamber of Commerce during the group’s last legislative lunch of the session Tuesday at the county commission chambers.
“Proposition 2 is the law of the land, and (the Joint Finance and Appropriations Committee) has properly funded it as it reads,” said Sen. Steve Bair (R-Dist. 31), the chairman of the Senate JFAC panel.
Bair said no new general funds would be provided to Health and Welfare in going toward the expansion, with the funds needed being moved from other areas in the state budget.
Senate Bill 1171 relates to the appropriation to the Department of Health and Welfare for fiscal year 2020. Section 3 of the bill says the state controller shall periodically make transfers from the general fund to the Cooperative Welfare Fund as requested by the director of the Department of Health and Welfare and approved by the Board of Examiners.
The bill says funds appropriated in the trustee and benefit payments expense class shall not be transferred to any other expense classes during fiscal year 2020.
Funding provided for the trustee and benefit payments expenditure class in the Medicaid Division may be transferred in excess of 10 percent among the Coordinated Medicaid Plan, Enhanced Medicaid Plan, Basic Medicaid Plan, Medicaid Administration and Medical Management, and the Expansion Medicaid Plan Programs, but shall not be transferred to any other budgeted programs or expenditure class within the Department of Health and Welfare during fiscal year 2020.
”Redirecting dollars to fund this is very appropriate,” Bair said. “The bill has passed the Senate and now it goes back in the House. “
House Bill 277 is a sideboard bill that will get a hearing today, Bair said, amending existing law to establish provisions regarding Medicaid, including work requirements and managed care for persons eligible for Medicaid due to Medicaid eligibility expansion.
”It requires a lot of waivers,” he said.
On the ag-related side, Senate Bill 1056 was discussed Tuesday. That bill repeals and adds to existing law to provide for the apportionment of mitigation plan obligations and separate mitigation plans by non-irrigators, to provide for delinquent assessments and non-compliance with apportionment of mitigation plan obligations, to provide for action by the director, and to provide for hearings.
Bair said the bill passed the Senate with three no votes, and a hearing on it in the house would be held in the next day or two.
Rep. Julianne Young (R-Dist. 31B) said there is a concern over potential liens on property.
”This is a delicate issue and we have a responsibility to listen carefully,” Young said.
Jerry Bingham expressed concerns about the situation.
”The wisdom in this law is it’s the same as a property tax,” Bingham said. “The state has caused this problem by giving out too many water rights.”
The 2019 legislative session is expected to wrap up late next week.