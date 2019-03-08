BLACKFOOT PUBLIC LIBRARY
When a second body is discovered, the shocking identity of the victim strikes dangerously close to home, and Gage's investigation gets personal. With his theories turned upside down, Gage is back to the drawing board— but this time, with the assistance of a beautiful woman as intent on finding the truth as he is. Time is running out as Gage tracks the twisted trail of a murderer who will not hesitate to kill again.
"The New Age (The Erth Dragons #3)" by Chris d'Lacey
From Erth to the dragon homeworld, Ki:mera, everything has been forever changed by the meeting of dragons and humans. Their fates have become inextricably intertwined -- and their story will transform the very fabric of time.
Ren, the human boy, now has unprecedented powers. With his control of a magical horse, his abilities scare even the Wearle's most formidable dragons.
Yet the dragons fear the rise of the dark dragon Graven even more, and rumors run rampant that the dragons who came first may have known more than anyone realized. As the implications of the dragons' colonization expand, new creatures are drawn into the conflict, and Gabrial and Grendel will travel beyond the ends of the Erth to save their two young wearlings.
In this epic and sweeping third installment of New York Times bestselling author Chris d'Lacey's Erth Dragons trilogy, new powers and new worlds collide in a blazing conclusion.
SNAKE RIVER COMMUNITY LIBRARY
"Where The Crawdads Sing"
Rumors of the "Marsh Girl" have haunted a quiet town on the North Carolina coast. She is sensitive and intelligent, she has survived for years alone in the marsh that she calls home, finding friends in the gulls and lessons in the sand. Heart wrenching and beautiful.
"Girl Stop Apologizing"
“I believe we can change the world. But first, we’ve got to stop living in fear of being judged for who we are.”
Author, Rachel Hollis
"Sisters First: Stories From Our Wild and Wonderful Life"
The former first daughters share intimate stories and reflections from the Texas countryside to the storied halls of the White House and beyond. Educational, humorous and touching.