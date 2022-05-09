POCATELLO — A Blackfoot man has been arrested after leading police on a high-speed chase with his toddler in the car and then fleeing officers on foot, authorities said.
Cody Anson, 29, is currently being held at the Bannock County Jail on felony eluding and felony injury to a child charges, Pocatello police said.
Anson, who had multiple warrants for his arrest, was driving a Volkswagen Passat sedan on East Terry Street near Idaho State University around 6 p.m. Wednesday when he spotted a Pocatello police car and quickly accelerated to evade capture, police said.
Anson’s speeding vehicle got the attention of the Pocatello police officer in the patrol car who pursued him eastbound on East Terry, police said.
Anson refused to pull over and turned onto George Parkway near Portneuf Medical Center, police said. He drove into the parking lot of a medical clinic along George Parkway, left his toddler daughter in the car, and fled on foot, police said.
The police officer stayed with Anson’s toddler daughter until more officers arrived.
Police then began searching the area for Anson.
Shortly thereafter residents in the nearby Goldfield Drive area reported to police that a suspicious individual, later identified as Anson, was running through their yards.
Police found Anson in a gully off Goldfield around 6:20 p.m. and arrested him without further incident. One of the warrants for Anson’s arrest was issued in connection to him violating a no-contact order in a domestic violence case from earlier this year, court records show.
Anson was transported to the Pocatello Police Department for questioning, during which he attempted to tell police that he was not driving the Volkswagen sedan at the time of the incident but was riding as a passenger while another man drove, police said.
The officer reviewed his in-car dash camera and determined there was only one man seated in the car at the time of the incident.
Anson was then transported to the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello.
No one suffered any injuries and Anson’s toddler daughter was released to the custody of her mother.
Anson is scheduled to appear in court on May 16 for a preliminary hearing during which prosecutors will attempt to prove there is enough evidence against him to elevate the case from the magistrate to district court level for trial.
If convicted of felony eluding and felony injury to a child, Anson faces a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison and a $50,000 fine.