BLACKFOOT — A Blackfoot man was arrested Tuesday on felony arson and felony domestic battery charges after an incident that occurred Tuesday at about 230 p.m., according to the Blackfoot Police Department’s Facebook page.
Police responded to Carol Drive in Blackfoot pertaining to a 911 emergency call reporting a domestic dispute. While arriving on scene, officers found an apartment on Carol Drive fully engulfed in fire. Blackfoot Fire Department and the Blackfoot Police/Bingham County Sheriff Joint Detective Division responded to investigate.
Based on the investigation, KC M. Mathis, 27, was later taken into custody and booked into the Bingham County Jail. No one was injured in the fire. Further criminal charges may be pending.
DRUG TAKE-BACK PROGRAM
The department also announced on Facebook that on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., the department in conjunction with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) will host Blackfoot’s annual drug take-back program in the Walmart parking lot, 565 Jensen Grove Drive.
Controlled, non-controlled, and over-the-counter substances may be collected and properly disposed of in a secure and anonymous manner.
Participants may dispose of medication in its original container or by removing the medication from its container and disposing of it directly into a disposal box.
All solid dosage pharmaceutical products and liquids in consumer containers may be accepted. Liquid products, such as cough syrup, should remain sealed in their original container.
Intravenous solutions, injectiales, syringes, chemotherapy medications, or medical waste will not be accepted due to potential hazard posed by blood-borne pathogens.
All participants must retain possession of their own medication during the surrender process. Law enforcement personnel will not handle the medications at any time prior to surrender into the lock box.