BLACKFOOT -- A local man has been released from the Bingham County Jail after posting a $20,000 surety bond on a felony charge of voluntary manslaughter following a bar fight at a Blackfoot bar Saturday morning.
Eddy Carrio Stone, 26, was arrested Sunday afternoon by the Blackfoot Police Department on charges of Manslaughter following an on-going investigation by the Blackfoot Police/Bingham County Sheriff’s Joint Detective’s Division into the fight that occurred early Saturday morning, according to the Blackfoot Police Department. Police said the fight occurred at The Hitching Post on Bridge Street.
Police said Frank Haddon, 41, succumbed to his injuries as a result of the fight after he was transported to the University of Utah Hospital in Salt lake City.
Stone was being held in the Bingham County Jail on $175,000 bail. The investigation is ongoing.
Stone made his initial appearance on the charge Monday in Bingham County Magistrate Court before Judge Scott Hansen. Jeffrey Kunz was appointed as his public defender with county Prosecutor Paul Rogers presenting the case.
A preliminary hearing was scheduled for July 9 at 8:30 a.m. in front of Judge James Barrett.