BLACKFOOT – A Wapello man who allegedly threatened a local farmer and one of his employees with a firearm was bound over to District Court for arraignment on a felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon Thursday following a preliminary hearing before Magistrate Judge Ryan Boyer, sitting in for Judge James Barrett.
Ryan Van Dyke, 47, was one of nine defendants scheduled for preliminary hearing Thursday, but his was the only one that took place.
Van Dyke is accused of threatening Douglas Case, owner of DC Farms, and his field hand Luis Walenzuela, near an irrigation pump in a field that abuts the property on Cottonwood Lane where he lives.
Case, Walenzuela, and Bingham County Sheriff’s Deputy Jonathan Croxford were the only witnesses called during the hearing. Defense counsel Manuel Murdoch cross-examined them but didn’t call any witnesses of his own.
Croxford testified that he responded on May 11 to a 911 call regarding a theft in progress at the location, where he found the three men engaged in a confrontation and Van Dyke “very aggravated” but did not see a firearm.
Case and Walenzuela, speaking through an interpreter, told their version of the incident, with Case describing the alleged weapon as a smaller caliber shotgun and Walenzuela describing it as a rifle.
Both testified that they were at the field where Case is growing a crop to perform maintenance work on an irrigation pump that wasn’t producing much water and attempting to pull the well shaft out when the incident took place. Both men stated they believed their lives were in danger.
At the conclusion of the hearing, Boyer found “a preponderance of evidence” that Case and Walenzuela were in fear of their lives and ordered Van Dyke to appear before District Judge Darren Simpson to enter a plea on Aug. 19. He was continued free on bail.
Preliminary hearing for Kenneth Tyrone Brock, 20, Blackfoot, on possession of a controlled substance, two counts of burglary, grand theft and fleeing or attempting to elude police was continued to Aug. 15 because the prosecution’s witness was unable to appear.
Preliminary hearing for Johnese P. Washakie, 19, Blackfoot, on a charge of burglary was canceled and a bench warrant with $5,000 bail was issued for her arrest. Her public defender David Parmenter, standing in for Nathan Rivera, said the plan had been for the prosecutor to reduce the charge to misdemeanor petit theft in exchange for her guilty plea.
Venna Jean Carraway, 47, Idaho Falls, waived preliminary hearing on a charge of possession of methamphetamine and was bound over to District Court after she entered a plea bargain with the prosecutor that dismisses giving false information to police and drops the enhancement of being a persistent violator. She is to appear before Judge Simpson on Aug. 19 and was continued in custody in lieu of bail.
Manuel None Lopez, 46, Ogden, Utah, waived preliminary hearing on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, and agreed to plead guilty in exchange for the state dropping a misdemeanor charge of possessing drug paraphernalia. He was released on his own recognizance and is to appear before Judge Simpson for sentencing on Aug. 19.
Amanda A. Garcia, 47, Idaho Falls, waived preliminary hearing on charges of felony fleeing or attempting to elude police and is set to appear before Judge Simpson for plea arraignment on Aug. 12.
Preliminary hearing for Joshua Washakie, on charges of burglary and aggravated battery was rescheduled to Aug. 8, and he was continued in custody.
Preliminary hearing for Rickie Jay Storm, 38, Pocatello, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine was continued to Aug. 22 after the court learned he’s in custody in Ada County.
Alejandro Mateo, 20, Blackfoot, waived preliminary hearing on two counts of lewd conduct with a minor under the age of 16. He entered a plea bargain with the state to plead guilty to one count in exchange for dismissal of the second, and agreement by the state to concur with the recommendations of the pre-sentence investigator on sentencing. He was released on his own recognizance and is to enter a plea before Judge Simpson on Aug. 19. A no contact order remains in place.