BLACKFOOT — On Saturday at about 6:30 p.m., Blackfoot Police responded to a 911 call involving a domestic disturbance near the 400 block of S. Meridian St.
According to a Blackfoot Police Department press release, upon arriving at the scene, police witnessed a male subject later identified as 27-year-old KC J. Coffey physically battering a female victim.
Coffey was immediately detained pending further investigation, police said. Upon completion of interviews of those involved, police learned that Coffey had forced entry into the female victim’s residence and allegedly strangled the victim to near unconsciousness, the press release said. The victim then fled the residence to a nearby neighbor where police were called.
Coffey is being held at the Bingham County Jail on charges of attempted strangulation-felony, malicious Injury to property, and resisting or obstructing a police officer. Bail for Coffey was set at $50,000.