BLACKFOOT – Some say it is not possible to pass through Blackfoot without stopping by the Idaho Potato Museum on the old highway while others who have lived here their entire lives may have never stepped foot inside the building. One thing is sure, the potato is memorable.
Local commercial painter Steve Allen is known for working on specific projects around the community such as the Candy Jar, Short Stop, and the Potato Museum on numerous occasions. Wanting to take this project to the next level, he enlisted local artist Yuki Matsuura to make the potato look even more like an Idaho potato.
They started the project early Tuesday morning with plans of trying to complete it by sundown. By the time the two took a break for lunch, the primer coat and first layers were down. Allen brought his two daughters with him to work as well, having them prime the sign in front of the potato as well.
The four worked through the day in efforts to complete the project.