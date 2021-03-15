BLACKFOOT – The Blackfoot Police Department recently received its shipment of loaner life jackets that they station at different boat ramps around the area.
The program has been around for some time and local law enforcement has taken part in it for more than 10 years now in an effort to share the needs for safety for those who look to venture onto the water, but either did not have the means to provide a life vest to everyone, or for those who have young children that want to swim in some of the natural swimming holes across the Bingham County area.
Life jackets are an essential tool in the saving of lives in water accidents. Much like seatbelts, a life jacket can be the difference between a loved one coming home or a tragedy. With the nicer weather starting and the temperatures getting warmer and warmer, thinking about what the spring and summer will bring is a pleasant way to escape the mundane and provides some “light at the end of the tunnel.”
For those who look forward to spending some time on the water in the near future, the existence of these programs are more noticed than by those who may not hang out by the boat launches. However, these life preservers may be seen along the swimming area at Jensen Grove as well as attached to signs at different accesses across the county. The life jackets are provided to those who need them free of charge and are only asked to return them at the end of the adventure.
Idaho law requires anyone ages 14 or younger to wear a life preserver on a vessel that is 19 feet or shorter. For those who own or operate a boat on Idaho waterways, make sure that all life preservers are up to standard, in good working condition, and do not forget to have an annual Coast Guard inspection conducted on your boat.
REQUIREMENTS FOR INSPECTION
- Fire extinguisher
- Working Pole Light (white light, rear of vessel)
- Working Bow Light (Red/Green)
- Horn
- Life Vests
- Life Preserver (Type I, II, III, or IV, depending on craft)
- Ventilation System (enclosed motors, known as a blower)