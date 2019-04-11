BLACKFOOT — Twelve preliminary hearings for defendants charged with felony crimes were scheduled Thursday before Magistrate Judge James Barrett Jr., but only two were held. The rest either waived their hearings or had them postponed.
An hour-long preliminary hearing for Tyler Colton Jensen ended with Judge Barrett finding there was probable cause to bind him over to District Court on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, where he is to appear to enter a plea before Judge Darren Simpson on May 6.
Jensen, 25, and defendant Syann Callister, 19, both of Blackfoot, were arrested together on Jan. 16 following a traffic stop as they were leaving I-15 Exit 93 by a Bingham County Sheriff’s deputy and charged with possession of a controlled substance.
Since both were represented by the same attorney, Stephen Blaser, Barrett asked if they could have their hearing together, and Blaser agreed, but when he learned that Callister had been called as a prosecution witness he advised her not to answer any questions because it might incriminate her. Each time deputy prosecutor David Cousin asked her a question she cited her 5th Amendment right until the prosecutor and judge both gave up.
During Jensen’s hearing, Deputy Chad Braswell testified that he was on patrol on Jan. 16 when he was notified that the Pocatello Police Department narcotics detective division had requested that Jensen be apprehended because he was suspected to be transporting a quantity of marijuana.
Braswell said he was instructed to get on the interstate and wait until the pickup truck Jensen was driving arrived, which he did. He said he followed the pickup truck off I-15, turned on his lights and pulled the pickup over.
When Blaser asked what his probable cause for the stop was, Braswell said it was said Jensen’s erratic driving. The officer said when Jensen exited the vehicle he exhibited signs of being under the influence of marijuana –- red and glassy eyes and facial tremors –- so he sent for the Blackfoot Police Department’s drug-sniffing dog. Due to the dog’s efforts, he said jars of marijuana were found in the pickup’s bed inside a backpack that was inside a locked toolbox, for which a search warrant was obtained.
Blaser spent most of the hearing apparently trying to establish that the traffic stop was not warranted, but Judge Barrett said he was convinced the officer had probable cause to make the stop.
The following defendants waived preliminary hearings and were bound over to District Court to enter pleas before Judge Darren Simpson on May 6:
- Cody Michael Carroll 26, Fort Hall, charged with possession of a controlled substance.
- Tiffany Marie Eison, Idaho Falls, possession of a controlled substance.
- Marian Seneca Hunter, 38, Blackfoot, possession of a controlled substance. Released to pretrial services.
- James Ryan Loosemore, 41, Perry, UT, possession of a controlled substance.
- Eric Raciel Maldonado, 31, Blackfoot, possession of a controlled substance. Released to pretrial services.
- Rocky Lynn Jepperson, 35, Idaho Falls, waived the statutory time frame for his preliminary hearing on charges of eluding or fleeing an officer and possession of a controlled substance. His hearing was continued to April 25.
- Justin Lee Keaton, no age or address available, waived his preliminary hearing on a charge of grand theft and is to enter a plea before Judge Simpson on May 6.
Preliminary hearing for Reva Ann Thornton, 25, Blactkfoot, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, was continued to April 18, after her public defender, Manuel Murdoch, told the court he discovered he has a conflict of interest and can’t defend her.