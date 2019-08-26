BLACKFOOT – Three separate jury trials were scheduled for a 25-year-old Blackfoot woman charged with grand theft and three counts of possession of a controlled substance, and she has filed a motion to suppress on each of the charges.
Reva A Thornton is charged with possessing methamphetamine on March 31 and April 2, 2019, and with grand theft and illegal possession of the prescription drug Suboxone on April 2. She entered innocent pleas on all four charges Monday before 7th District Judge Darren Simpson. Her jury trials are scheduled for Dec. 17, Jan. 21, and Feb. 25.
Thornton has filed motions to suppress evidence on each of the charges, and hearings on those motions are scheduled for Oct. 3. She was continued free on bond while awaiting further proceedings.
Thornton was one of 24 defendants scheduled to appear Monday before Judge Simpson, a few to enter pleas or be sentenced, but most for probation review or to respond to charges they violated their probation.
Daniel Mendoza, 22, Idaho Falls, pleaded innocent to domestic violence battery, and battery in the presence of a child. His public defender Nathan Rivera told the court they’re in the process of negotiating a plea agreement, and a change of plea hearing was scheduled for Sept. 7. Mendoza was remanded to custody in lieu of bail.
Plea arraignment for Wade Quinn Galloway, 50, Fort Hall, was canceled when his public defender Manuel Murdoch said he plans to file a motion to ask for a different judge. Simpson said the motion will be referred to the court administrator for reassignment, and Galloway was continued free on bond.
Christopher Joseph Dusenbery, 29, Blackfoot, pleaded innocent to principal to burglary and grand theft by receiving or possessing stolen property. His pretrial conference was scheduled for Nov. 8 and jury trial for Nov. 26. He was continued in custody in lieu of bail. Dusenbery is accused of having in his possession stolen firearms — an SKS rifle and a 6mm pistol.
Joshua R. Washakie, 32, Blackfoot, pleaded innocent to charges of burglary and aggravated battery. His pretrial conference was scheduled for Nov. 8 and jury trial for Nov. 26. He was remanded to custody in lieu of bail.
Frankie T. Currie, 23, Blackfoot, pleaded guilty to one count of burglary in a plea bargain that dismissed a second count of burglary. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and sentencing scheduled for Oct. 28. She was released on her own recognizance to pretrial services.
Victor M. Puente, 26, Blackfoot, appeared for a disposition hearing after admitting he violated probation by being arrested for possession of methamphetamine after being given a withheld judgment for the same crime in 2018. His public defender James Archibald told the court he has been accepted into drug court, an indication they think he can be rehabilitated. Deputy Prosecutor Jason Chandler asked the court for an underlying sentence just in case. Simpson sentenced Puentes to two years fixed and four years indeterminate, then suspended imposition of the sentence and placed him on four years’ probation
Leonardo Lopez, 24, Blackfoot, pleaded innocent to grand theft by receiving or disposing of stolen property, and misdemeanor charges of assault and battery on a police officer and possession of drug paraphernalia. His pretrial conference was set for Oct. 4 and jury trial for Oct. 22. He was continued free on bond. He is accused of having in his possession a stolen pickup truck.