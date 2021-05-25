BLACKFOOT – Post after post on social media indicate local children are joining in on a positive new craze where they commit to mowing 50 yards during the summer for those who could use the extra help. The 50 Yard Challenge was set up as a way for local children to give back to their communities through service work and positive reinforcement.
Those who choose to participate in the program are asked to sign the “consent” form that affirms that they are going to mow 50 yards for veterans, elderly, disabled, and single-parent families that need a little extra help.
People are being asked to nominate others who could use the extra help this summer so those participating can ensure that those who need the help most are the first to get it. Local businesses have joined in the fun as well, offering mowers to kids who would otherwise not have access to them so they may participate in the community service as well.
Community service is a healthy lesson for everyone to learn and following the lockdown of 2020, the desire of these children to be outside shines through. The community has already rallied around those who are participating in the challenge, thanking them and making nominations for those who could use the help.
We Are Raising Men started the 50 yard challenge and wrote this regarding the challenge, “Kid, We challenge you to cut 50 lawns FREE for the elderly, disabled, single parents, veterans, or anyone in need of help in your town. If you accept this challenge, all you need to do is send us a photo of you holding a sign saying, 'I accept the 50 Yard Challenge,' and in return, we will send you your white Raising Men/Women shirt along with shades & ear protection to get you started. For every 10 lawns cut, you will get a new color shirt.
• Once you cut 10 lawns you get an orange shirt
• 20 lawns earn a green shirt
• 30 lawns earn a blue shirt
• 40 lawns earn a red shirt
• 50 lawns earn a black shirt.
"Once you reach 50 lawns, we will come visit you, cut a few lawns with you, and give you different color Raising Men Lawn Care Service shirts. We will also give you a brand new lawn mower, weed eater & blower! Let’s make a difference together by mowing one yard at a time! The challenge is for boys & girls. Ages 7-17.”
If your child is interested in participating in the 50 Yard Challenge, log on to the We Are Raising Men website and follow the instructions there. To nominate someone, post on social media on one of the images of a local child joining the challenge.