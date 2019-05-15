FORT HALL — An opportunity for questioning and comments on the Interstate 15 Fort Hall Interchange project was given during an open house put on by the Idaho Transportation Department Wednesday at the Shoshone-Bannock Hotel and Casino.
Attendees were given comment sheets as they entered and there were designs laid out along with information about the project to give the public a look at the interchange design, both for the interstate portion and changes to Simplot Road.
The ITD says the current interchange, which was built in 1958, is showing signs of wear and has reached the end of its design life.
The project will include a full replacement of the interchange and replacement of the creek and canal bridges, along with improving connectivity between the on- and off-ramps and local roads.
Working group meetings between the ITD and the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes have been held since the project initiation phase in the fall of 2017.
The final design was completed this spring.
Construction funding is anticipated by the summer of 2022 when work can begin. The project is expected to last one and a half years.
ITD officials say they’ve been working with the tribes to design an interchange that serves the Fort Hall area and is consistent with the Community Master Plan. The tribes have worked with their five districts to gather input about the community’s needs and thoughts.
The ITD said community members shared several priorities through an open house and two surveys in 2018.
Members said it was important to include artwork that celebrates the history and contributions of the Sho-Ban Tribes. The ITD said the interchange will include artistic elements on the walls under the bridge and near the off-ramps.
The department was asked to consider the needs of local residents, such as guardrails and noise barriers. A protection barrier will be added to both sides of the bridge, and the department says the project is not expected to increase traffic noise.
Members asked for consideration of safety concerns such as visibility and sidewalks. The ITD says the off-ramp has been re-aligned to improve sight distance and safety, and the new overpass will include a 10-foot sidewalk for pedestrians and bicyclists with barriers to ensure safety.
Aesthetic elements were provided by the tribes honoring their culture, including wall artwork with metal art pieces designed to rust over time, attached to the walls under the bridge. A statue will be placed near the off-ramps on pedestals.
Design plans for the interchange include two lanes in each direction with a center turn lane on the bridge over I-15 along Simplot Road; longer and wider ramps for increased safety; new bridges over Ross Fork Creek and the Town Lateral Canal; lighting and landscaping features; improved ramp configuration to accommodate large trucks; and improved irrigation culverts and cattle guards.
The interchange and I-15 will remain open during construction, along with access to the casino. Officials say some temporary overnight detours may be needed.
Further information including design maps can be found at the project website at itdprojects.org/projects/forthall/ and further comments can be made there as well.