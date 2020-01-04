(As written by Dwain and Joyce Stufflebeam)
William Herman Stufflebeam was born in Whitehall, N.Y., June 23, 1861. He was the son of William G. Stufflebeam and Olive A. Moser Stufflebeam. He had two brothers, John and Edward, and one sister, Mary.
In Whitehall, the father and the sons were involved in the transportation business. They towed barges along Lake Champlain and down the river and through the various lochs in upper New York State.
In the spring of 1884, the family immigrated to the West. They settled on a ranch which they homesteaded in the Sterling-Springfield area of southeast Idaho. This ranch was located south of Springfield, along Danielsons Creek and Boon Creek. Much of this ranch is presently under the waters of the American Falls Reservoir.
The family was engaged in the livestock business running cattle throughout southeast Idaho. At this time the land was all open range and they grazed their cattle from American Falls to Firth to near the Big Butte on the Arco desert. They wintered their cattle on the Snake River bottoms. For about eight years Herm Stufflebeam worked as a cowboy riding the range and working cattle. Then as the days of the open range came to an end, he left the ranch to his father and brother John, and went to Washington, D.C., where he worked in the Secretary of the Treasury’s office in the Grover Cleveland Administration. Part of his job was working with banks in financial difficulties. This brought him back to where was appointed a receiver in a bank in Rexburg. He then returned to Blackfoot and operated the hotel that the family had purchased. This was known as the Stufflebeam Hotel and later became the Grand Hotel.
In 1905, he decided to start an abstract company. He copied all of the records in the Bingham County courthouse and sorted them geographically to make a complete title plant. He then started writing abstracts for the various lenders and real estate people in Bingham County. This was originally known as Bingham Abstract Company, and later became Bingham Title & Trust Co., and is now First American Title Company. This is the oldest business in Bingham County and is still owned by the Stufflebeam family.
About this time he married his high school sweetheart Carrie Keith. She moved to Blackfoot and in 1914 he built a family home at 493 South Shilling which has remained in the Stufflebeam family to this day, being occupied by Herman Stufflebeam’s grandson.
In 1927, Carrie Keith Stufflebeam died. They had no children.
On July 24, 1929, Herm Stufflbeam married Ruth Francis Hilliard, the daughter of Charles F. Hilliard, Blackfoot’s first town constable, and Laura B. Hilliard.
On Aug. 2, 1932, Herm and Ruth Stufflebeam had a son, Dwain H.Stufflebeam, who later succeeded to the family business and is still operating it.
On March 22 1942, William Herm Stufflebeam died in Blackfoot. He was active in the business until a few days before his death.
Over the years, many unusual happenings occurred in the life of Herm Stufflebeam.
When he was a young cowboy, herding cows on the desert west of Sterling, he was in a late spring blizzard. His horse gave out on him and left him afoot in the desert. He only had one broken match to build a fire with. He spent much time looking and gathering dry tinder for a fire. Despite the wind and the snow, he was able to get a fire going through the night. When the blizzard finally ended, he was able to walk out to the ranch.
Another time when Herm Stufflebeam was riding the trail down to American Falls, he came upon a rider going in the same direction, and joined him for the long ride into American Falls. When they arrived, they went to the local café to eat. They ordered a steak which was very tough. The other rider became infuriated, threw the steak on the floor and shot it full of holes and said “that will make it tender enough to eat.” Later Herm found out that this man was a wanted outlaw, and later apprehended and jailed.
While on the ranch, a bear kept coming in at night disturbing and destroying the livestock and generally raising havoc around the ranch. One night the bear came and Herm followed him with his rifle and finally caught up with him down on the river bottoms. In the chase, he drove the bear into the quicksand and killed him. The next morning they brought a team down, roped the carcass and drug it out. He had the hide cured and the head mounted and used it for many years as a throw rug. In fact he took it with him to Washington, D.C. He hired a maid to keep his house clean and take care of things. This maid had a little boy whom she brought over to the house to meet Herm and be with her while she did the work. The little boy came into the room, looked around the room and then his eyes fell on the bear’s head with its open mouth and teeth showing. He ran from the room and never came back.
Herm Stufflebeam always had fine horses, a good carriage, and was proud of these. Later when cars became available, he purchased one of the first automobiles in Blackfoot. He would drive it to and from work with a great deal of pride. One day he drove to Heise with his wife. In those days there was no bridge across the Snake River to Heise. The cars would be put on a ferry and be taken across the river. On this particular day, he let his wife out, she walked on the ferry and he proceeded to drive onto the ferry. The brakes failed and the car went off the opposite end of the ferry into the river. Fortunately, he was able to get the door open and crawl out of the submerged car and swim back to shore. Later they pulled the car out with a team of horses and dried it out and he was able to drive it back home.
That incident with the car was not the only time he swam out of the Snake River. In the early days there was no bridge across the river to Blackfoot, only a ferry. He would ride to Blackfoot and if the ferry was not there he would ford the river on his horse. One year in the spring with high waters he came to the river with no ferry. He decided that he wasn’t going to be turned back and plunged into the river and he and his horse proceeded to cross. When they hit mid-river, the horse lost its footing and both of them swam to the shore through the cold waters of the river. When he reached the shore, he caught his horse and the two of them headed for town where he warmed himself inside and out in the nearest bar.
One other unconfirmed incident in his life was that he was said to have ridden his horse through one of the local saloons. It is not known whether this was true or not, but in his younger days he was known to have occasionally done a little hell raising. One other day when he was in a local saloon in Blackfoot, a gunfight broke out. Not wanting to be a dead hero and using his head he dove behind the bar until the activities subsided. What happened to the participants is not known to this writer, only that Herm Stufflebeam survived one of the colorful incidents in Blackfoot.