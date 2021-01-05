BLACKFOOT — The Blackfoot Police Department has announced the recipient of the 2020 Officer of the Year honor, Officer Robert Lora.
Lora has been with the department for a little more than a year and has already earned the respect of his peers as well as his superiors.
Blackfoot Police Captain Gordon Croft posted, “I am very pleased to announce that Officer Roberto Lora was selected by his peers to receive the Blackfoot Police Department’s ‘Officer of the Year’ award for 2020. Even though Roberto has only been a full-time employee with the City of Blackfoot for one year now, Roberto has worked and donated hundreds of hours to the safety of the city as a Blackfoot Police Reserve Officer joining our ranks in August of 2018.
”I want to personally commend and thank Officer R. Lora for all of his hard work and dedication to the City of Blackfoot and to our Blackfoot Police Department. Excellent work Roberto on a job well done! Keep up the good work.”
The announcement of Lora as Officer of the Year was released on Tuesday, and continues a tradition at the Blackfoot Police Department. Earning these accolades this early in his career is a testament to the officer he is and provides hopes for the officer he will develop into.