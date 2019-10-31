Trunk-or-treat events are a big deal for Halloween these days, giving a safe alternative to the older style of door-to-door trick-or-treating — although that will never go out of style completely.
Residents of assisted living centers look forward to children paying a visit and handing out treats to the little ones. In Blackfoot, the bigger trunk-or-treat crowds converged Thursday on the Tadd Jenkins auto dealership where a variety of businesses gathered to do trunk-or-treating, and at Jensen Grove for the event hosted by the Blackfoot Police Department, City of Blackfoot, Blackfoot Fire Department, Blackfoot Firefighters IAFF Local 4454, and the Blackfoot Public Library, with other local businesses participating there as well.
There were a variety of sights and frights to be found with costumes worn by those receiving and giving the treats. At Jensen Grove, some youngsters were a bit nervous about a display put together by Blackfoot Animal Control showing (plastic) animal skeletons, wondering if they were real.
It was all part of a happy Halloween for many.