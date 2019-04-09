EDITOR’S NOTE: Lucille Gardner Jones, a longtime Blackfoot area resident, will be celebrating her 100th birthday on Friday. Her daughter Marilyn Hatch shared a life history.
Lucille was born April 12, 1919, to William Edward Gardner and Nancy Evaline Stone. She lived on an 80-acre farm in Blackfoot, in the Rose area.
They all worked hard to plant and harvest the crops, with 25 acres of beets that had to be thinned and hoed by the children, grain to cut and be stacked in shocks for the threshing crews to gather and thresh so they would have wheat in the granary. The hay was cut, raked, bunched, and hauled in by wagons and stacked to feed the cattle and other animals during the winter months.
They were taught the blessings of long, hard days of work during the spring, summer, and fall. Lucille’s mom always had a garden to furnish the food that was used for their needs as it wasn’t possible to run to the store every day.
Summer was a fun time with lots of hard work but swimming in the cool of the evening in the canal across from their home was a favorite pasttime. She had a favorite horse named Old Tops that she loved and spent a lot of her spare time riding. She says he wasn’t a fast race horse or a beautiful show horse but he was wonderful to her. She spent most of her days hoeing beets. In the fall, she was found in the home helping with the canning and storing the food that they raised.
There was no electricity, so they washed their clothes on a scrubbing board and boiled them on top of the wood stove, hanging them out on the clothes line and in the winter all over the house. They cooked their meals on a wood stove. Her mom was a great cook. She also made butter with the butter churn, cheese and cottage cheese. They had cows, steers, pigs, and chickens for their meat supply, milk and eggs.
There was no inside plumbing, so they used the outhouse and pages from magazines for toilet paper.
They didn’t have a car so they used a horse and wagon. In the winter, they would heat bricks and wrap them in paper to put under the quilt to keep warm.
She only had two pairs of shoes, one for everyday and one for church. She said, “Money was scarce but we didn’t complain, we had all we needed.”
Lucille loved to run and was on her high school track team. She won many trophies and was one of the best in the county.
She can remember the first flight of Amelia Earhart, the first car, the first tractor, when we finally had electricity, television (which was after she was married and had children) and the wonderment of all the many new inventions that have appeared in the past 100 years.
Life was slow-paced and few worries when she was growing up. These days, everyone is so busy there is no time for a game of “Kick the Can”, “Red Rover, Red Rover” and many other fun games that were enjoyed by many friends and family.
She married her high school sweetheart, S. Doyle Jones, and they had six children, Elaine, Samuel Douglas, Marilyn Lucille Hatch (Terry), Michael Edward (Bonnie), Barry Doyle (Debbie), and Bret Gardner (Jodie).
They loved to ballroom dance with the big bands of that era. They and a few other couples put on many floor shows in the area.
She is a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and has held many callings throughout her life and loved them all. Her family was taught to have faith, pray, and love the Lord.
She and Doyle spent a lot of fun times with friends snowmobiling, taking turns having dinner at their home, and just being together. She loved it when they were able to be with family for different activities and fun times.
She loves her grandchildren (21), great-grandchildren (69), and great-great-grandchildren (4).
Later in life after the children were in school, she took a job at Elmwood Elementary in the lunch program. After working there for 14 years, she was offered the job of head service manager of the food service at the Bingham County Senior Citizen Center. She spent many hours at the center making baked goods to sell there. She has always been known as one of the best cooks in Bingham County and remembered for her fabulous meals at the center, home, church and other community functions.
She helped plan and organize the first “Tree Fantasy” and was on the committee for many years. The Fantasy is still going strong today. When not at work, you could probably drive past her home on N. Broadway and see her on her knees working in the flower beds or clipping the grass along the edge of the sidewalk with her trusty scissors. Her yard was always a beautiful place. She received the Blackfoot “Turn on Your Pride Award” for her lovely yard. During the Eastern Idaho State Fair, people would walk by her home and stop to look and comment “What a beautiful yard”.
She left her job at the center at the age of 89 to take care of her husband, Doyle. After his death, she found herself alone and is now living with her daughter Marilyn and her husband Terry Hatch in Preston.