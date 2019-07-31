BLACKFOOT — The wind came back strong but the show still went on Wednesday night as Lyle Albertson’s Strait Country band entertained another big crowd at Courthouse Square during the latest session of Music In The Park.
Cowboy hats were prevalent and a number of people in the crowd had their dancing shoes on as they shuffled in the grass to a good mix of tunes, anything from classic to slightly more modern country music all the way to Stevie Wonder’s “I Just Called to Say I Love You.”
With Albertson leading the way on guitar and most lead vocals and calling out the songs, Aileen Earle on bass and some lead vocals, and Blair Harding on drums, the three-piece band took a fair number of requests.
One of the requests came early on with Vince Gill’s “Look At Us,” which got the dancing started.
The pace picked up with an old Chuck Berry tune also made popular by country princess Emmylou Harris, “C’est La Vie (You Never Can Tell).”
A George Strait tune came into the Strait Country mix with “This Is Where The Cowboy Rides Away,” followed by Dolly Parton’s classic “Jolene.”
Another request tested Albertson’s memory when the band was asked to do the Billy Ray Cyrus hit “Achy Breaky Heart,” which he said he hadn’t done in about 10 years, but they “faked it” and did a good job of it.
The band reached back farther in years for Charlie Pride’s “Crystal Chandeliers,” with a gust of wind blowing hard enough at one point to blow Harding’s cymbals over.
Then they launched into a Johnny Cash medley. At the end of that, Albertson paid tribute to longtime Music In The Park coordinator Doug Wareing, who died last fall.
“We didn’t know if we’d be coming back (after Wareing’s death), but here we are and it’s good to be back,” Albertson said. “Doug had us come here often. He was a good guy.”
The band went Hawaiian with a “Pearly Shells/Tiny Bubbles” combination. Then it was on to Merle Haggard’s “Workin’ Man Blues.” A special request for Andy and Ruth came in the form of Ernest Tubb’s “Waltz Across Texas.”
The next group up in the Music In The Park series is The Westerners Aug. 7.