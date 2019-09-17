MACKAY – If you’ve been meaning to take the Mackay Mine Road tour, now is the time to do it while the weather is nice and the area is still open.
While the self-guided tour has been available to the public for over a decade now, an open pit mine at the top of the mountain may soon close off several areas previously available to the public.
You can pick up a brochure with a map and description of the mine road tour at city hall or the mining museum in Mackay. The map for the self-guided tour is also available at https://www.blm.gov/documents/idaho/public-room/map/mackay-mine-tour-map. Print off a copy before you go, especially if you head out on a weekend when the brochure isn’t available in town.
The loop of the mine road up to tour stop 10 has been closed since last year due to exploration activities and the rest of the road could close at any time, so if you’ve been wanting to explore the area, plan to go between now and when the snow falls. If you wait until next year, it will probably be too late. The mining company expects to start production in 2020 so they will be prepping roads and pit access between now and then.
The copper mines above Mackay were active for over 100 years before they closed down in the early 1980s. The ore from the old Empire Mine was hauled off the mountain by narrow-gauge steam locomotive and later by an aerial tramway. The towers, compressor building and upper loading works for the tramway are still standing, though the compressor building (stop 3) is in sorry shape. Wear sturdy shoes if you want to explore it or you’ll risk nails and splinters in your feet.
An estimated 42,000 ounces of gold, 2 million ounces of silver, 62 million pounds of copper, 15 million pounds of lead, and 5 million pounds of zinc were mined out of the heights above Mackay before the mines all closed.
The mines fueled the local economy for years. When they closed, they left Mackay a shadow of its former self. Two ghost towns whose remains still exist are along the route of the mine tour road. You can find and explore the abandoned cabins and buildings in the trees along the road.
Needless to say, any exploring of the old building or mine works is at your own risk. If you come across any adits or shafts, do the smart thing and don’t enter. If a part of the mine tour road is blocked by Phoenix Mining company, don’t ignore and go around the road blocks. They have drill rigs actively working on the mountain and they aren’t safe for spectators.
The mine road tour has numbered stops and explanatory signs as you venture up the mountain above Mackay. If you’re there anytime from Monday through Saturday, keep your eyes out and slow down around any mining vehicles. The Phoenix Mining firm now owns the rights to the entire area and your access is currently at their forbearance. A little courtesy will go a long way in their allowing the public to use the mountain until they start mining in earnest next year.
The road as far as the old Horseshoe mine (stop 5) was open a few weeks ago. Access up to the old upper tram works building (tour stop 8) depends on drilling activities at the top of the mountain. Even if the upper part of the mountain is closed, the lower parts of road are still fun and interesting; however, the best stop for picture is stop 8, since the view of the valley is completely unimpeded at that spot.
I have collected very nice garnet-rich skarn at stop 7, in the little tailing pile on the downhill side of the road. There are also some nice copper mineral pebbles in the creek bed around stop 5, though you have to park and walk down to the creek to find them. If you’re willing to hike some, you can sometimes find copper minerals in the weeds under the path of the old tramway.
Though driving the mine road is now an endangered activity, if you head up and find the road is closed there are still plenty of things to do around Mackay. The most obvious one is to go fishing for trout and salmon at Mackay Reservoir. Bank fishing in the river just below the dam and bank fishing along the dam itself are both quite decent.
Also just 20 minutes up the road is the self-guided roadside stop for the 20-mile long earthquake scar left by the 1983 Mt. Borah magnitude 6.9 earthquake. It’s not often you get to see a 10-foot tall earthquake scar, but you can just uphill from the parking area off of US Hwy. 93.
Directions: Take your best route to US Highway 93 heading north out of Arco. Drive 30 minutes up 93 to Mackay. Get food, drinks and your bathroom stop in Mackay before heading up the mine road because there are no services once you leave town.
To get to the mine road tour from Highway 93, turn right (west) one block past Sammy’s mini-mart onto Main St. at the US. Bank building. After four blocks, the road will angle to the left as it turns into Smelter Drive. It turns into a graded gravel track after the bridge over the Big Lost River. After the river, the large road sign for the mine road and the old smelter site on your left is the beginning of the mine tour road.
The dam at Mackay Reservoir is five miles north of Mackay on Highway 93. There are two nice camping areas along the east shore of the reservoir.
It is 22 miles north of Mackay on Highway 93 to the turnoff onto Doublesprings Pass Road. Two and a half miles up Doublesprings Pass Road is an interpretive display at the fault scar of the Mt. Borah earthquake, courtesy of the National Forest Service. If you decide to make a day of exploring to check out the earthquake damage at Mt. Borah, you may want to download and take along the geological field trip guide at https://pubs.usgs.gov/of/2004/1222/chapters/Ch9.pdf.