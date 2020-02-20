BLACKFOOT – The musical “Madagascar Jr.” comes to life at 7:30 p.m. starting today at the Nuart Theater, 195 N. Broadway St., in Blackfoot. There are six performances — today, Saturday, Monday, and Feb. 28, 29, and March 2, presented by the Blackfoot Community Players.
All performances begin at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 per seat and can be purchased at the door.
“This is a spin-off of Disney’s ‘Madagascar,’” director Heather McPhie said. “The music is upbeat and fun. People of all ages will enjoy it. It’s nice to come and have a good laugh.
“I really hope the community will support these kids. They have been working the last two months every weekday. It means a lot to them to have an audience. It’s a simple way to support the kids in our community. It’s my hope that other kids (who attend) will take an interest in theater.”
“The cast is very well prepared, McPhie said.
“They have had full run-throughs for a week which is unusual to be ready so early. They are extremely prepared.”
She also appreciated the talent in Blackfoot.
“The good amount of talent in this town is a compliment to Blackfoot and how people are raising the next generation,” she said.
The lead players in this production are Shelby Carson, Jeb Adams, Tyler Gailey, and Laura McPhie. Carson plays Alex, the lion; Adams is Marty, the zebra; Gailey is Melman, the giraffe; and McPhie is Gloria, the hippopotamus.
What do the players like most about being in this play?
“This is my first lead,” Laura McPhie said. “I’ve seen the movie. It can get crazy (in practice) but it’s cool to see it come to life.”
“I love acting. I’ve been in five plays before this one. I just love acting,” Adams said.
“What I like is mostly the friendships I’ve developed; I also like acting,” Carson said.
How many kids are in this musical? “Lots” was the reply.
“I know there are 36 lemurs,” one actress added.