BLACKFOOT – It was a light load in Bingham County Magistrate Court Thursday, with only five preliminary hearings on felony charges scheduled, and only one going forward.
Donald J. Byrne Jr., 64, Blackfoot, elected to have his preliminary hearing on the charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for allegedly pointing a handgun at one of his neighbors during a quarrel.
Following testimony by the alleged victim and the responding Blackfoot Police officer, he was bound over to District Court by Magistrate Judge James Barrett Jr., and is scheduled to enter a plea before Judge Stevan Thompson on March 15 at 1:15 p.m. Byrne was continued free on bond.
Shayla Nicole Henderson, 30, Blackfoot, waived preliminary hearing on the charge of forgery and was bound over to District Court. Her public defender Manuel Murdoch said she will enter a guilty plea to the charge in a plea bargain with the state that calls for a withheld judgment and probation if she pays restitution to the victim of the forged check. She was continued on release to pretrial services and is scheduled to enter a plea before Judge Darren Simpson on March 16.
Michael Dean Pulido, 49, Blackfoot, waived his right to an attorney and had the charge against him of possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia reduced to a misdemeanor after saying he’s been in the county jail for 60 days. He is scheduled to enter a plea in Magistrate Court and be sentenced on March 4. Judge Barrett reduced his bail amount to $200, but said he will remain incarcerated on a charge of probation violation.
Jerry William Clark, 59, Lava, failed to appear for preliminary hearing on the charge of grand theft of a debit card. A warrant was issued for his arrest with bail set at $10,000.
Jorge Jesus Magdalena, the 38-year-old Riverside, Calif., man who a week ago withdrew his waiver of preliminary hearing on the charges of battery with intent to commit a serious felony, first degree kidnapping, aggravated battery causing great bodily harm or disability and burglary along with misdemeanor battery and resisting arrest, changed his mind again after reaching a plea agreement with the state.
If he pleads guilty to the battery with intent and kidnapping, the aggravated battery and burglary charges plus the enhancement additions of being a persistent violator and using a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony will be dropped. He is scheduled to enter pleas to the remaining charges before Judge Simpson on March 16. He was remanded to custody in lieu of bail.