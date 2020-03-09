BLACKFOOT – Bingham County Magistrate Court may have set a record Thursday for the shortest session for preliminary hearings on record.
Only six defendants were scheduled for hearings on felony charges, but none went forward. Two defendants waived their right to a hearing and the rest were continued.
Kirby Alison Delozier, 33, Pocatello waived her preliminary hearing on the charge of illegal possession of the prescription painkiller oxycodone. She was bound over to District Court and is scheduled to enter a plea before Judge Darren Simpson on March 16 at 1 p.m. She was remanded to custody in lieu of $75,000 bail.
Sarah Gladys Walters, 32, Blackfoot, waived her preliminary hearing on the charge of possession of methamphetamine and is scheduled to enter a plea before Judge Simpson on March 16 at 1 p.m. Judge James Barrett denied a motion from her public defender Jeffrey Kunz for release on her own recognizance so she could go to Utah to stay with her sister and work to regain custody of her children. Judge Barrett noted that she failed to appear when scheduled to do so in a previous case, and has two probation violations. She was remanded to custody in lieu of $50,000 bail.
Preliminary hearing for Takota Thompson, 19, Blackfoot, on the charge of rape, was continued to March 19 at 8:30 a.m. He is accused of having sexual relations with a 15-year-old girl. Thompson was continued free on bond.
Preliminary hearing for Kaden Scott Guymon, 23, Idaho Falls, on nine counts of discharging a firearm at an occupied house, was continued to March 19 when a prosecution witness failed to appear. He was denied release on his own recognizance and remanded to custody in lieu of $250,000 bail.
According to court records, Guymon and two other persons discharged a weapon into a mobile home near Shelley on Jan. 24, with one of the bullets penetrating a mattress where the home’s occupants were sleeping.
Preliminary hearing for James R. McCurry, 45, Idaho Falls, on the charge of aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, was continued to March 26 at 8:30 p.m. and he was continued free on bail
Preliminary hearing for Jerry Lee Scott, 72, Blackfoot, on the charge of sexual abuse with a foreign object and attempting to obtain child pornography from a cell phone was continued to March 26 and he was continued free on bail.